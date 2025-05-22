Bellbrook announces new class of Gridiron Greats

According to a press release, “The BFAA generates funds for the BHS football program to aid in the purchase of equipment and other needs. The BFAA has provided funds to upgrade practice equipment, purchase video apparatus and cover costs for awards and meals for the players.

“Sponsorships for the kickoff dinner and induction ceremony are available for $100, $400 and $1,000 and include several levels of exposure at the event. Please contact Combs or BHS football coach Jeff Jenkins (937-657-8653) with sponsorship questions/inquiries.”

The honorees include:

• Ryan Addison (2000 graduate): A three-year starter at quarterback who played for the program’s second undefeated team in 1999.

• Bob Brigati: A head coach who compiled an 18-13 record and led the program to the school’s first playoff berth in 1981.

• Dale Hamilton (1972): A three-year starter on both lines who switched to linebacker as a senior and had four interceptions.

• Brian Stevens (1982): A three-year starter at quarterback who helped the Eagles earn the program’s first postseason berth.

* Tadd Wessel (1994): A two-time All-Southwest District and All-SWBL selection at linebacker who was a member of the program’s first undefeated team.