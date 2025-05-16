Battle of Ohio time change: Friday’s Reds-Guardians game moved to 5:10 p.m. due to forecast

Breaking: Florida executes suspected serial killer once eyed for possible link to the OJ Simpson case

Fans wait in Great American Ball Park during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

1 hour ago
The Battle of Ohio series opener will start a little bit earlier than expected.

The first pitch for tonight’s Cleveland at Cincinnati game at Great American Ball Park has been changed to 5:10 p.m. due to tonight’s weather forecast in Cincinnati, the team announced this afternoon.

Tickets purchased for tonight’s game originally scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. are still valid for the game now scheduled to start at 5:10 p.m. General public gates will open at 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee (3-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) is scheduled to face Brady Singer (4-2, 4.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 39 strikeouts).

Cincinnati is 21-24 overall, including a 10-12 record at home.

NEXT GAME

Who: Guardians at Reds

When: 5:10 p.m.

TV: FanDuel Sports

Radio: 1410-AM

