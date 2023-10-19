Battle of 72 to decide Ohio Heritage Conference South title

JAMESTOWN — A pair of old rivals will decide the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division championship on Friday night.

Cedarville (7-2, 3-1) travels to Greeneview (6-3, 4-0) in the Battle of 72 on Friday night at Don Nock Field in Jamestown in one of the most anticipated matchups the rivalry has seen in decades.

“This is what high school football is supposed to be,” said Greeneview coach Ryan Haines. “You’re seven miles apart and you grow up kind of disliking each other, but you also have friends on each side. It’s going to be a fun one.”

Greeneview has already clinched a share of the OHC South title. With a win, the Rams will clinch the outright title for the third straight season. They’re seeking their 15th straight OHC South victory. After starting 1-3, the Rams have won five straight games.

“We’ve checked that (conference title) box, and the message becomes more about the rivalry for us,” Haines said. “You always want to go out and take care of business against Cedarville. I lost to Cedarville my senior year (in 2005) so I know how that feels. … At the same time, we don’t want to share (the title). We want it to be outright and the only way to do that is to go 1-0 against Cedarville.”

Cedarville is seeking its first conference championship since it won the Kenton Trace Conference in 1998. Cedarville hasn’t won an OHC title since joining the conference in 2001.

Cedarville’s only losses this season came against Northeastern and Southeastern. Cedarville has already clinched a playoff berth and set up a chance to earn a share of the league title with a 21-13 victory over Greenon last week.

“It’s the position we want to be in,” Cedarville coach Brian Bogenschutz said. “We’re just looking to play our best game on Friday and see what happens.”

Cedarville is also seeking its first victory over Greeneview since 2013.

“It’s been something they’ve been working for ever since they started playing football,” Bogenschutz said. “They want to be league champions. They’re ready for it. They’re ready for the moment.”

Southeastern can also clinch a share of the title with a win at Greenon in Week 10 and a Cedarville win.

“The Trojans are the biggest fans of the Indians this week,” Bogenschutz said.

This year’s Battle of 72 is one of the biggest games the rivalry has seen in decades. The Indians and Rams last played for a league title in Week 10 in 1996. Greeneview beat Cedarville 27-9 to clinch the outright KTC title and finish a perfect regular season. A Cedarville victory would’ve created a three-way conference title share between Cedarville, Greeneview and Southeastern — the same scenario that’s at stake this week.

Greeneview is expecting a huge crowd. The Rams have only hosted three game so far this season due to a scheduling conflict.

“Being able to be at home in Week 10 against your archrival, it’s going to be a great atmosphere,” Haines said. “This is what makes high school football special.”

WEEK 10

Friday’s Games

Northmont at Springfield

Northwestern at Shawnee

Cedarville at Greeneview

Kenton Ridge at Bellefontaine

Graham at Benjamin Logan

Jonathan Alder at Tecumseh

London at Urbana

West Liberty-Salem at Fairbanks

Southeastern at Greenon

Catholic Central at Madison Plains

West Jefferson at Northeastern

Mechanicsburg at Triad