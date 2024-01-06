Bartlett to lead Tecumseh football program

Bartlett has served as the defensive coordinator at Southeastern for the past four seasons. He previously served as the head coach at Twin Valley South from 2016 through 2019, going 12-28 overall. He also served as an assistant coach at Carroll, Beavercreek and Miami Trace.

“I’m excited,” Bartlett said. “Tecumseh is a great community and a great school. They’ve got a lot of tradition there. I’m excited to get the opportunity to lead the program.”

He takes over for Chris Cory, who went 30-49 in eight seasons, advancing to the playoffs in 2020 and 2022. Bartlett is expected to get a teaching job in the district.

“It’s a great place,” he said. “The football program has always had a strong tradition. The kids like to compete and they want to win. It’s a gold mine. I think it’s a diamond in the rough that just needs to be polished. It’s going to be a great, great opportunity.”

Bartlett is the son of former Southeastern and Carroll coach Steve Bartlett, who was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020. He went 194-116 overall in 29 seasons at Carroll, Southeastern and Miami Trace, advancing to the playoffs 11 times. Steve Bartlett, who coached at Wittenberg in 2022, will serve as his son’s offensive line coach.

“He’s an invaluable resource,” Clint Bartlett said.

Tecumseh is expected to run a more wide-open offense next season but will still incorporate some aspects of its traditional Wing-T offense.

“We’re going to try to do the things that put our kids in the best position to be successful to win football games,” Bartlett said. “We have to see what we have, what’s going to be the best fit for our kids and go from there.”

“There are a lot of great people at Southeastern who have impacted my life in a very, very positive way,” he said. “I’m going to miss a bunch of the kids and my colleagues. I’m very excited to come to Tecumseh and bring a new brand of football and try to get the program going in a new direction.”

The Arrows are seeking their first Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division title since 2012. They’ll have a “great challenge” ahead of them in the Kenton Trail, which saw four of its members advance to the playoffs last fall.

“It’s going to be competitive and I’m excited for that challenge,” Bartlett said. “That’s what it’s all about — challenging ourselves, challenging our kids and making each week count.”