‘Bad time to have your worst game of the year’: Social media reacts to Miami’s shocking upset of Ohio State in CFP quarterfinal

The Ohio State Buckeyes national title defense ended in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
10th-seeded Miami (Fla.) upset second-seeded Ohio State 24-14 in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Buckeyes never led in the game. They trailed 14-0 at halftime and cut the lead to 17-14 in the second half, but weren’t able to get any closer.
Miami’s Charmar Brown scored with :55 seconds remaining to take a 10-point lead. Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, threw his second interception of the game on their final possession, sealing the victory for the Hurricanes.
Here’s how social media reacted to the Buckeyes stunning loss:
The most stunning upset in 12 years of the College Football Playoff. No question.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 1, 2026
Tip of the cap to the Canes, landed the early punches and played a cleaner game.— Tom Withers (@twithersCLE) January 1, 2026
Buckeyes will be back.
Happy 2026, everyone.
End of the day the OL isn’t good enough. It never was. They just can outrun most teams on the perimeter. Not this one.— Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) January 1, 2026
At least this game will be over by 11.— Matt Finkes (@MattFinkes) January 1, 2026
Ohio State: "let's get some points on the board"— Bill (@BuyHimOutBoys) January 1, 2026
Jayden Fielding: pic.twitter.com/31Gedb07wt
How is Ohio State’s kicker this bad? pic.twitter.com/rkCgWQlpcb— Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 1, 2026
As bad a half of football as an OSU fan can imagine. Yet, it still within reach even if it feels barely so— Jeff Gilbert ✏️ (@jw_gilbert) January 1, 2026
Keep going 2-minute and don't let the pass rushers catch their breath
January 1, 2026
Now that was a drive by Ohio State. Got Bo Jackson going, got the ball to the wideouts, offensive line did its job.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 1, 2026
How locked in I aspire to be in 2026 pic.twitter.com/Y1hbGIumpC— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2026
Jeremiah Smith is just such an incredible WR prospect. Could be a top 10 NFL WR right this second. Body control, hands, speed, ball tracking, high pointing and acceleration are all top tier— Brady Penn (@bradypenn21) January 1, 2026
What a humbling night for OSU in the trenches.— Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 1, 2026
Getting bullied when it matters most.
The Sayin pick-6 was the game
If Miami wins, ESPN needs a feed solely dedicated to Michael Irvin losing his mind during the semifinal— Ty Hildenbrandt (@tyhildenbrandt) January 1, 2026
Congrats to Miami—won that at the line of scrimmage. No two ways about it. Bad time to have your worst game of the year.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 1, 2026
