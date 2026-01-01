‘Bad time to have your worst game of the year’: Social media reacts to Miami’s shocking upset of Ohio State in CFP quarterfinal

The Buckeyes never led in the game. They trailed 14-0 at halftime and cut the lead to 17-14 in the second half, but weren’t able to get any closer.

Miami’s Charmar Brown scored with :55 seconds remaining to take a 10-point lead. Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, threw his second interception of the game on their final possession, sealing the victory for the Hurricanes.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Buckeyes stunning loss:

The most stunning upset in 12 years of the College Football Playoff. No question. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 1, 2026

Tip of the cap to the Canes, landed the early punches and played a cleaner game.



Buckeyes will be back.



Happy 2026, everyone. — Tom Withers (@twithersCLE) January 1, 2026

End of the day the OL isn’t good enough. It never was. They just can outrun most teams on the perimeter. Not this one. — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) January 1, 2026

At least this game will be over by 11. — Matt Finkes (@MattFinkes) January 1, 2026

Ohio State: "let's get some points on the board"



Jayden Fielding: pic.twitter.com/31Gedb07wt — Bill (@BuyHimOutBoys) January 1, 2026

How is Ohio State’s kicker this bad? pic.twitter.com/rkCgWQlpcb — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 1, 2026

As bad a half of football as an OSU fan can imagine. Yet, it still within reach even if it feels barely so



Keep going 2-minute and don't let the pass rushers catch their breath — Jeff Gilbert ✏️ (@jw_gilbert) January 1, 2026

Now that was a drive by Ohio State. Got Bo Jackson going, got the ball to the wideouts, offensive line did its job. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 1, 2026

How locked in I aspire to be in 2026 pic.twitter.com/Y1hbGIumpC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2026

Jeremiah Smith is just such an incredible WR prospect. Could be a top 10 NFL WR right this second. Body control, hands, speed, ball tracking, high pointing and acceleration are all top tier — Brady Penn (@bradypenn21) January 1, 2026

What a humbling night for OSU in the trenches.

Getting bullied when it matters most.



The Sayin pick-6 was the game — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 1, 2026

If Miami wins, ESPN needs a feed solely dedicated to Michael Irvin losing his mind during the semifinal — Ty Hildenbrandt (@tyhildenbrandt) January 1, 2026