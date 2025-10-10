Athlete of the Week: Teagan Henry, Greenon High School

Explore Nominate your athlete for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week

“We had a lot of big plays,” Henry said. “We dominated up front, which is what kind of opened up the big plays, just in the run game and that allowed us to hit some deep passes to my talented receivers.”

For his efforts last week, Henry was named the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week for Sept. 29 through Oct. 4, earning the honor through reader voting at DaytonDailyNews.com.

“I’m more excited that we got the win and that we played well as a team, but I’m happy I got this award, too. It’s nice,” he said.

Henry threw for 984 yards and nine TDs last season for the Knights, who finished 1-9.

This year, he’s already thrown for 1,271 yards and 15 TDs for Greenon, which 4-3 and 2-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division.

“We knew we had to make changes, and that just started in the offseason with everybody getting stronger,” Henry said. “When it comes to the scheme and all that, it’s just knowing your plays and executing what coach tells us to. When we’ve executed, we’ve won almost all the games. We know that when we do that, we win.”

The Knights are hoping to make a run at their first Ohio Heritage Conference title since 2020.

“That’s always been the goal,” Henry said. “It’s always win the OHC South and we still got a chance to do that. But right now, it’s just about executing and taking it game-by-game, week-by-week.”

The Knights are also hoping to make a run at a playoff berth in Division V, Region 20. They’re currently 17th in the region. The top-12 advance to the postseason.

Henry and his teammates, however, are focused on winning the day, he said.

“If we don’t execute, we’re not going to do any of that, so it’s just every single practice, every single play, doing what we have to to do your job.

“That’s what we’ve had to learn as the season goes on,” Henry said. “It’s just do your job and good things happen.”

Especially career nights.

Send us your nominations

Spread the word to sports fans and parents you know to nominate deserving student athletes.

Where to find our coverage

For the latest, most up-to-date high school football news and scores from the Dayton Daily News, visit daytondailynews.com/sports.

Want to find the latest news on your smartphone? Download the new and improved Dayton Daily News app from your app store.