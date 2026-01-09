Athlete of the Week: Michaela Firks doing it all for Milton-Union

Firks is a junior forward for Milton-Union basketball. In her team’s two games to conclude 2025 against Brookville and Houston, she averaged 14.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

For her efforts, Firks was named the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week for Dec. 15 through Jan. 3, earning the honor through reader voting at DaytonDailyNews.com.

“I was just grateful for everybody voting for me,” she said of learning she was the winner.

Firks nearly had a triple double in the win against Houston on Dec. 29. She grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and scored 12 points. Her nine assists were one short of reaching that distinction.

“I’ve been close. One other time I was two assists off in another game this season,” Firks said. “I guess I was just like a little disappointed I was just one away, as that would have been really cool to be able to do that.”

Firks has been filling up the stat sheet all season for the Bulldogs. She entered the week leading the Three Rivers Conference in assists and is the league’s only individual to also appear in the top-five leaders of scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.

The time she put in getting up early on summer mornings has paid off this season for both her and the Bulldogs. She said she feels every team needs a player that can contribute in multiple ways during a game and she holds a lot of pride in being able to develop into the player that fills that role.

“I just try to play really hard and impact all areas of the game,” Firks said. “It’s not just about the scoring. It’s about finding teammates that are open and playing defense and rebounding.”

She began attending Milton-Union as a sophomore and was only able to participate during the first half of last season due to state transfer rules. This year she is ready to take advantage of the opportunity to play the entire season with her teammates.

“Our biggest goal is winning the league right now as a team,” Firks said. “I just really think that it’s winning every game possible that you can.”

