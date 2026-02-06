Athlete of the Week: Jolie Gudorf, Brookville

While she is continuing to have her own standout performances this year, she’s keeping in mind the lesson she learned how basketball is a team game that works best when everyone is playing together.

Gudorf is a sophomore basketball player at Brookville. In a game at Dayton Christian on Jan. 29, she scored 27 points on 9 of 18 shooting, and also had six rebounds and seven steals.

For her efforts, Gudorf was named the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week for Jan. 26 through Feb, 1, earning the honor through reader voting at DaytonDailyNews.com.

“Figuring out I was selected really means a lot,” she said. “Especially as a sophomore and knowing that there’s a lot of great competitors who got nominated for this. Kind of just surprised and kind of felt more of a relief almost to see that my hard work has really paid off.”

Gudorf is nearing the end of the regular season as the leader in the Southwestern Buckeye League in both scoring (20.6) and assists (4.7) per game. She also ranks second in steals per game (4.8). This season she has produced double-double performances combining points with rebounds, steals and assists, respectively.

Gudorf said she likes being a versatile player and making sure her teammates get involved.

“I do take pride in that. I think it’s really important not only to score the ball, but to be able to facilitate with my teammates and just know when I pass the ball to my teammates that it’s going in,” she said.

One of the goals she set out to accomplish at the start of the season was not just to have fun, but also pursue an environment where she pushes her teammates positively and hoped they reciprocated.

“Sometimes I put a lot of pressure on myself to feel like I always have to be perfect and have to do it all,” she said. “But putting my teammates in the best position and everyone being able to score, I think that’s really important to me.”

It’s easy to see why basketball is a passion for Gudorf. She watches a lot of college basketball when she isn’t on the court, favoring teams with high-powered offenses like Duke or the undefeated Miami RedHawks.

She hopes the examples she learns from watching players in those games, the work she puts in off the court, and giving it her all trickles down and impacts others around her as she discovered happened for herself.

“I just have a great community around me,” she said. “Brookville is a really supportive community and everyone here is really tight knit and really loves each other.”

