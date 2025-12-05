Athlete of the Week: Emilee Hargis, Eaton

Hargis is a senior guard for Eaton basketball. In their 40-37 win at Edgewood to open Southwestern Buckeye League play on Nov. 25, she scored 26 points on 6-for-13 shooting and 13 of 14 attempts from the free throw line. She also grabbed six rebounds, had two steals and one turnover.

For her efforts, Hargis was named the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week for Nov. 24 through Nov. 30, earning the honor through reader voting at DaytonDailyNews.com.

“It was completely unexpected to be nominated,” Hargis said. “It’s a great honor. I really truly was not expecting it. It’s a great thing to know that everybody’s seeing my success and seeing the team success, especially over the past few seasons.”

Hargis earned First Team All-SWBL Southwestern Division honors last season and was named Honorable Mention All-Ohio in Division IV.

Her performance against Edgewood was the second consecutive game Hargis scored 26 points this season. Through three games she is the SWBL’s leading scorer at 23.7 points per game.

“We were facing a tough team that was very skilled,” Hargis said of their game against Edgewood. “We definitely knew they were going to be tough, but I think we underestimated them a little bit and we came out and got punched in the face a little bit. I think just bringing everybody together was a big part of that win.”

It’s the team mindset that’s led to her successful start, but she gets the most joy translating it into being a role model for her peers.

“I want to just be that leader, even in like school and everything,” she said. “I want to set a good example of just being a good person outside of basketball and inside of basketball.”

Opposing coaches from games this season have already complimented the demeanor Hargis plays with on the court, not letting anything rattle her and sticking to her game while displaying confidence.

Eaton began the season with two wins in its first three games after having a combined five total the previous two seasons. Hargis hopes her squad will continue building on their early success and hopes everyone around them can be there to cheer on the Eagles.

“I know I’m also there for my community whenever I put on that jersey,” she said.

Send us your nominations

Spread the word to sports fans and parents you know to nominate deserving student athletes.

Where to find our coverage

For the latest, most up-to-date high school football news and scores from the Dayton Daily News, visit daytondailynews.com/sports.

Want to find the latest news on your smartphone? Download the new and improved Dayton Daily News app from your app store.