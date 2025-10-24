Athlete of the Week: Conner Eyink, Mechanicsburg

Eyink plays golf and football at Mechanicsburg during the fall. He wrapped up his senior season on the links with a 15th place finish at the Division III Boys Golf State Tournament on Oct. 14, scoring a two-day total of 157. He caught eight passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns against Northeastern back on the gridiron on Oct. 17.

For his efforts, Eyink was named the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week for Oct. 13 through Oct. 18, earning the honor through reader voting at DaytonDailyNews.com.

“I was super excited and honestly pretty surprised,” Eyink said of his nomination. “I saw some of the other schools I was competing with and knew we’re a little bit smaller but I have a lot of supporters behind me.”

Eyink won the OHC North Division’s individual title in golf this season as a member of the undefeated league champions. Eyink shot 79-78 during the state tournament at NorthStar Golf Club to lead his Mechanicsburg team to a fifth place finish overall.

Friday’s loss to Northeastern was his first multi-score game this year in football and his fourth 100-plus yard receiving effort. He enters the final week of the season ranked fifth in the Ohio Heritage Conference in receiving yards with 631.

“Going from state for golf and competing really hard at an awesome course is a great way to end the season, and then the next day having to come to football and dominate two practices before getting ready for Friday, it’s tough to do but it’s manageable,” Eyink said.

His enthusiasm to be a competitor helps drive him to continue playing both sports in the same season.

“I’ve always been passionate about both,” Eyink said. “I’ve played football basically my whole life and played golf competitively since my freshman year but I’ve also played that for awhile in my life. I just can’t say no to going in and competing.”

Eyink has not encountered a need to think about choosing between the two sports.

He thinks highly of his coaches for being flexible with his schedule to compete in both. He said his teammates may have some fun bit of jealousy with him getting to miss football practice to go to golf, but is thankful for their support.

A recent commitment to Shawnee State for baseball displays how dynamic of an athlete Eyink is across the board. He may attempt to join the golf team as well.

“Getting to be on a golf team that went 64-0 is pretty special and then finally getting to qualify for state, it was an awesome experience and I couldn’t finish the year better than that,” he said.

