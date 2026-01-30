Athlete of the Week: Aubriana Woods, Legacy Christian

Woods is a junior swimmer at for Legacy Christian. In the recent Southwest Ohio High School Classic, she set two school records in the 400 yard individual medley and the 50 yard backstroke.

For her efforts, Woods was named the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week for Jan. 19 through Jan. 25, earning the honor through reader voting at DaytonDailyNews.com.

“I was surprised because we found out on Tuesday that I was in the running for it from my aunt, because her son’s girlfriend was in it apparently,” Woods said. “It was exciting and then like I found out I won and I was just surprised.”

During the meet Woods set the school record in the 400 IM with a time of 5 minutes, 2.96 seconds. Then in the 50 back she finished in a time of 31.55.

She has been busy setting records for herself and the school this year, as she also recently set a school record time in the 100 yard backstroke.

“I’m really excited after but other than that, it’s just kind of normal,” Woods said of her record times. “Most of the school records I have when I go to swim, as long as I drop my time, then if it’s, oh, I broke the record again, that kind of stuff is good.”

Swimming has been a sport Aubriana chose on her own. She also plays soccer, which is much more popular in her family. Her father, Shawn, is the girls soccer coach at LCA and her aunt, Nikki Hurley, holds the same position at Greeneview.

She said she can’t think of anyone in her family that had swam before her and it felt like a sport that would be something different she wanted to try.

“Soccer definitely helps as it kept my leg muscles worked while I was out of the water in the summer and then in the spring, and it like keeps up endurance,” she said.

Woods said she hopes to make it to at least one ‘A’ final at this year’s state meet and looks back at one moment during her freshman year as playing a key role in her swimming journey.

“I had a bunch of senior girls that I played soccer with also and they like showed me the ropes of high school swimming, and at districts we had a few relays and it was just super fun having other girls there to hang out with and they were always cheering me on,” she said.

