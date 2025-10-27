Ask Hal: Will the Reds have a reunion with Joey Votto?

A: No head-scratcher at all, so the dandruff remains intact. First, the New York Mets choked. No other way to say it but choked. They led the Reds by six games in mid-August and blew it. Second, 12 teams make the playoffs, six from each league. It is getting close to the NBA, NHL and NFL... you have to be pretty bad not to make the playoffs. And the Reds grabbed the last spot, the sixth spot in the National League. It was a nice accomplishment for them and their fans but nothing that warrants a parade around Fountain Square.

Q: Can the really good hitters foul off pitches at will to get a pitch they want to hit? — BOB, Vandalia.

A: Most of the time, foul balls are accidents. Hitters try to put it in play but just nick a piece of the ball and foul it off. There were and are some players adept at fouling away a lot of pitches. One of the best was former Philadelphia Phillies leadoff hitter Richie Ashburn. It wasn’t unusual for him to start a game by fouling off 10 pitches. In one game he fouled one and hit a woman in the stands. As they were attending to her, Ashburn fouled off the next pitch and hit her again. Now that’s ‘Foul Ball Talent.’

Q: Is it true that Joey Jay was the first person to play in the Little League World Series to make the major leagues? — DICK, Florence, Ky.

A: No, he was the first Little Leaguer to make the majors, but his Middleton, Ct. Little League team did not make it to the LLWS. Jay was signed by the Milwaukee Braves and debuted in 1953 when he was 17. The Braves traded him to the Cincinnati Reds for shortstop Roy McMillan and he won 21 games in 1961 and 1962. The first Little Leaguer to appear in the Little League World Series and make it to the majors was Jim Barbieri. He appeared in the 1954 LLWS and with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1966. I could have been the first if not for the fact my 1952 Little League team never made it to the LLWS and I wasn’t good enough.

Q: Were you surprised that Seattle pitched to George Springer with runners on second and third with first base open when he hit his game-winning home run in Game 7 of the ALCS? — JERRY, Monroe.

A: Shocked, stunned, stupefied. First of all, it sets up a double play if they walk Springer. Secondly, Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the two Blue Jays who can inflict the most bodily harm on a pitcher. And Guerrero was NOT batting right behind Springer, Nathan Lukes was. Why would Seattle manager Dan Wilson take a chance facing Springer when he could face Lukes? And because of it, Wilson gets to watch the World Series in his den (if he can stand it) instead of managing it from the dugout.

Q: After watching so many players during postgame interviews saying, “I mean” and “ya know what I’m saying” and “uhs and duhs,” don’t teams offer public speaking training to their players? — GREG, Beavercreek.

A: Many teams do dedicate at least one day during spring training to have somebody address the team about how to conduct themselves during interviews. In fact, a couple of times I was asked to do it. It wasn’t something to which players paid rapt attention and I saw some working crossword puzzles, some reading newspapers and some cat-napping. So we continue to hear every player who produces a game-winning hit say, “I just wanted to put the ball in play,” and, “I was looking for a pitch I could handle.”

Q: If you could sign one piece to your team, regardless of money, who would you sign for the Reds? — SHAUN, Clayton.

A: That’s a hanging slider, Shaun, and even I can knock that one into the Ohio River. If money is no object, I sign Shohei Ohtani for $2 Billion and five Skyline Chili parlors. If he says no, and why would he for that offer, I’d go after Kyle Schwarber, but with Schwarber it might take 10 Skyline Chili emporiums. And by the way, Bob Castellini would never hire me as General Manager.

Q: Are you surprised there has not been talk of a Joey Votto reunion in some capacity with the Reds? — TIM, Venice, Fla.

A: Not really. As far as I know, the Reds may have reached out to him and he isn’t interested. He is a man of many faces and facets. He spent a month in Japan learning to prepare sushi. He has only been gone two years and won’t be eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot for three more years. Maybe if he is voted in the Reds will have a Joey Votto Day and honor him. There is no doubt he was one of the team’s most popular players ever, right up there with Sean Casey. But the Reds have not done anything for Casey or offered him a position.

Q: When Hollywood comes knocking on your door with movie plans for The Hal McCoy Story, what actor do you want to play you? — TIM, Xenia.

A: As Buddy Holly sang it, “That’ll Be The Day.” They could do one and use it to treat insomniacs. Has a movie ever received four thumbs down? If it ever came down to that, and it won’t, I’d choose Harrison Ford, a guy nearly my age (he’s 83). I loved him in the Indiana Jones series and I have a leather jacket he could wear.

Q: After the Dodger$ win the World Series, what will you do to pass the time until spring training? — ALAN, Sugarcreek Twp.

A: Great use of the $ sign. Well, this is the last Ask Hal for this season, but I won’t have idle fingers. I have to stay busy. I have to write something every day, even if it’s a note to my dogs. I’ll be at every University of Dayton basketball game at UD Arena because on game nights there is no better place in the Dayton area to be. I’ll do some harness racing stories for the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association and I’ll continue to post Observations (from The Man Cave) on Facebook at least twice a week. If I keep that busy, I won’t have time for Nadine’s honey-do list.