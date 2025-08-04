Ask Hal: When will managers quit relying on analytics?

A: Reds manager Tito Francona has won more than 2,000 games, wears two World Series rings and is headed for the Hall of Fame. But may I borrow from Daniel Powter’s song and say, “Tito, you had a bad day.” I would have permitted Nick Lodolo (11 strikeouts) to pitch one more inning. He had only 94 pitches. I wouldn’t have permitted Graham Ashcraft to face Freddie Freeman because Freeman was 4 for 9 against him. Freeman singled home the winning run. I wouldn’t have had two infielders (Gavin Lux, Noelvi Marte) playing the outfield at the same time. Lux made a bad relay throw on Freeman’s hit, permitting the winning run to score. I wouldn’t have sent Rece Hinds and his .119 batting average to pinch-hit for Will Benson and he struck out for the 21st time in 43 at-bats. Finally, I wouldn’t have used Emilio Pagan for the fourth time in five games and he gave up the winning run. Hey, I’m perfect in my hindsight recliner chair managing.

Q: Why do umpires think we are watching the game to see them? — MIKE, Indianapolis.

A: Once upon a time, they did think that way — umpires like Bruce Froemming, Joe West and Dutch Rennert, guys who liked to argue, assert their authority and be flamboyant. Now, with replay/review, there are rare confrontations and umpires don’t have to be so pushy. There are no more like them and today’s umpires are fairly anonymous. I prefer the old way of Lou Piniella throwing first base into the outfield and Earl Weaver kicking dirt on home plate. But they can’t attack the replay monitors in MLB headquarters in New York.

Q: When a pitcher goes six or more innings and doesn’t give up more than three earned runs, it is called a quality start, so if he gives up a fourth earned run but goes seven or eight innings, is that a quality start? — BARRY, Marietta.

A: Strangely, no it is not. A pitcher could throw a complete game, but if he gives up four earned runs, it is not a quality start. The letter of the law is six or more innings and three or fewer earned runs. I still believe that’s absurd. If a pitcher gives up three earned runs in six innings, that’s a 4.50 earned run average. What is quality about that?

Q: In 1963, three brothers, Felipe, Matty and Jesus Alou, all played at the same time for the San Francisco Giants, so has any other group of three brothers played on the same team in the same season? — TOM, Oakwood.

A: No, that is a once-in-a-life occurrence. But back in the 1950s, three DiMaggio brothers played at the same time for three different MLB teams — Joe for the Yankees, Dom for the Red Sox and Vince for the Pirates. Amazingly all three were centerfielders. Joe, of course, is a baseball icon, but Dom had a career .298 average and made seven All-Star teams. Vince, though, was plagued by the strikeout virus. There was an exhibition game during which the three DiMaggio’s played the three outfield spots. Joe, of course, was the centerfielder.

Q: Who makes the decision on what jersey top the Reds wear in each game? SCOTT, Columbus.

A: Being the curmudgeon I can be, I despise those red jerseys with huge script ‘Reds’ across the front. And I despise even more the black pajamas they wear on City Connect Fridays. I’m a traditionalist (definition, old fogey) who prefers white at home and gray on the road. Color tops are for softball teams. As to who decides, I’m told it is the starting pitcher’s choice.

Q: How do radio and TV broadcasters know instantly what kind of pitch was thrown — fastball, curve, change-up, slurve, knuckle curve, slider, sweeper? — TIM, Xenia.

A: That, too, fascinates me. I played organized baseball for 12 years and I’ve covered baseball for 52 years and I still can’t discern a pitch. Maybe it’s because I wasn’t a pitcher. But Reds telecaster John Sadek calls it immediately, even before it flashes on the screen and he never misses. The one on the TV screen obviously is done by computer, but how in the heck it does it perplexes me.

Q: In the 1960s, the Dayton Journal Herald sponsored a baseball clinic at Howell Field during the All-Star break that featured some Reds players, so why was it discontinued? — DOUG, Dayton.

A: That was a wonderful event and I covered it for the old Journal Herald. Players like Joe Nuxhall and Gordy Coleman from the Cincinnati Reds ran the clinics. It was put together by sports editor Ritter Collett. As the years passed, it became difficult for Collett to talk players into giving up their All-Star off days to a clinic. Without the players, there are no instructors. My experience as a high school/college first baseman was not a draw. So, sadly, the event disappeared.

Q: Several Reds players wear cross necklaces during games, so are players able to attend Sunday services? —ALAN, New Albany, Ind.

A: With Sunday day games, players don’t have time to attend church services, but nearly all teams offer what they call Sunday chapel in a small room near the clubhouse. Guest speakers usually lead it, often from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. They are well-attended.

Q: Who thought it was a good idea for a base umpire to judge an appeal of a checked swing when clearly the dugout occupants have a better angle? — GREG, Beavercreek.

A: That’s one of baseball’s most controversial calls. Somebody has to do it but usually umpires make a wild guess. It isn’t whether the bat crosses home plate, the umpire is supposed to do some mind-reading and judge the batter’s intent. Did he try to swing at the ball? To me, clearly, if the batter tries to check his swing, he wasn’t trying to swing at the ball. But you’re right. Managers and players in the dugout know-all.