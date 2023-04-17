Ask Hal: Was Griffey Jr. signing worth it? Yes, and it still is.

A: The pitcher is allowed two disengagements (step-off or pickoff) per batter. During an at bat, he could try to pick off the runner at first and the runner off second, but that’s it during the at bat. It starts all over with the next hitter. If he takes a third step-off or pick-off, it is a balk for the step-off and a balk if he doesn’t pick off a runner. I’ve noticed that so far in every game I’ve watched no pitcher has not tried more than one pick-off attempt. It is another addition to a long list of things for the home plate umpire to check.

Q: Will Joey Votto become the next Wally Pipp? — D. KEVIN, London, Oh.

A: For the uninitiated, Wally Pipp was the New York Yankees regular first baseman, but begged off a game with a headache. Lou Gehrig took his place that day and for 2,130 straight games thereafter. Votto, though, has no fear. With the designated hitter rule, there is room for him to do that in addition to his regular first base. And as hard as I look, I can’t find a Lou Gehrig on the Reds’ roster.

Q: Did you have a good relationship with Eric Davis and did you consider him a good baseball player? — BRENDAN, Bellbrook.

A: Davis was not a good player, he was a great five-tool player — hit for average, hit for power, run, field and throw. Injuries slowed him down and shortened what could have been a Hall of Fame career. I had a great relationship with him and remain friends to this day. Davis, Jose Rijo, Aaron Boone, Ken Griffey Jr. and Dave Collins are my all-time favorites, a tough call, because I had so many close and wonderful relationships. Bad ones? With no apology to Frank Sinatra or Elvis Presley, “Too few to mention.”

Q: Many years ago at a book signing, we talked about the legendary Detroit sports writer, Joe Falls, and just recently his long-time co-worker, Jerry Green, passed away. Did you know Green? — SCOTT, Miamisburg.

A: For the one year I was away from Dayton, in 1965, I worked at the Detroit Free Press and Joe Falls was the columnist, and a great one who pulled no punches. At the time, the Free Press and Detroit News were rivals (they merged in 1987) and Jerry Green was a columnist for the News. He, too, was a great one with a knockout punch at the typewriter. Until this year, Green was the only writer to cover all 56 Super Bowls. He skipped this year’s game and died just a couple of weeks ago. He and Falls are both sports writing legends.

Q: What can the Reds learn, and will they, from the successful turnaround by the Cincinnati Bengals? — ALAN, Sugarcreek Twp.

A: They learned that a great quarterback like Joe Burrow turns things around in a hurry. Last time I checked, though, baseball doesn’t have a quarterback, so that’s out. The main lesson should be, “Build a winner and they will come.” That includes good players and loyal fans. The saddest part about watching the Reds at home, other than too many losses, is seeing miles and miles of empty seats.

Q: Now that sports betting is legal in Ohio, can a current member of the Hall of Fame lose his membership in Cooperstown by betting on baseball? — GREG, Beavercreek.

A: Anybody can buy a membership to the Hall of Fame, but to get a plaque and be called a Hall of Famer you must be voted in. If a player is in the Hall of Fame, he is no longer a player so he can legally bet on baseball, lacrosse, corn hole or hopscotch and isn’t risking banishment from Cooperstown. Ask Pete Rose. It is all about timing.

Q: Superstitions are part of baseball and a player’s routine, so did you have any superstitions as a writer that you followed religiously.

A: Only one, and I don’t know why. I always sat in the same seat in all ballpark press boxes. If I found somebody already sitting there, I politely said, “Excuse me, but I believe you are in my seat.” They always moved, no questions asked. I don’t know what I would have done if somebody refused to move, probably take another seat, pout, and write a bad story, which I could easily do in my regular seat.