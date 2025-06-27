As the Cincinnati Reds cut ties with Jeimer Candelario, third base remains a work in progress

“You have to look at it as a sunk cost if he’s not going to help you,” president of baseball operations Nick Krall said. “We’re in a better spot with the players we have here.”

While Candelario didn’t work out, the Reds are still looking for their starting third baseman. The position remains in flux.

The Reds gave Candelario every opportunity to solidify himself at that position. But with the Reds, he hit .207 with a .660 OPS. He also struggled staying healthy and battled multiple injuries.

“He struggled in spring training,” Krall said. “He struggled out of the gate. We put him on the IL and he got an epidural in his back. We thought that would help. We felt this gave us our best chance to win games to keep the guys we have here versus activating him.”

Cutting Candelario upon his return from the injured list solidified the spot on the roster for infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand and outfielder Rece Hinds, who have both been in the lineup over the last few days.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Candelario was the Reds’ Opening Day third baseman this season and made 12 starts at that position this year. His final one was on April 15. Right around that time, Noelvi Marte had been called back up to the big leagues. Marte got the first shot to take over at third base, and he really impressed before suffering a Grade Two oblique injury in early May.

Marte is working his way back and has started a rehab assignment. Manager Terry Francona said the team has a rehab schedule planned out for Marte through the weekend, and then they’ll reassess.

Marte made 16 starts at third base this year before he got hurt, and he posted a great .857 OPS.

“He did a really good job,” Francona said. “There’s something to be said for — when somebody says they’re confident, and you actually go work, that’s how you attain confidence. It was pretty obvious that he had worked really hard.”

Francona hasn’t announced a plan to put Marte back in the role of every day third baseman upon his return yet, but Marte definitely made the most of his big league time earlier this season.

He entered spring training with a lot to prove. Statistically, he was one of the worst players in MLB in 2024 after returning from suspension. Marte never seemed to have a real shot to make the team’s Opening Day roster, but he was back in the mix by the end of April and was playing well.

Without Candelario and Marte available for most of the season, third base has been a revolving door. Forty-two starts have gone to Santiago Espinal, who has a great glove but is hitting .198 over his last 30 games.

Because of Espinal’s struggles, Gavin Lux and Encarnacion-Strand have both been making more frequent starts at third base over the last three weeks.

“(Strand) worked really hard in spring training,” said Reds bench coach Freddie Benavides, who also coaches the infielders. “He worked on a daily basis. He’s using his feet, and he’s very accurate with his arm. That’s already a plus. It’s another thing he can go back to, and his versatility helps us.”