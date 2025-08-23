Analysis: Three takeaways from the Bengals preseason finale loss to Colts

Now the Bengals will be making final roster decisions ahead of the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline to cut down to 53 players. Then, the full focus turns to the opener Sept. 7 at Cleveland.

“I thought we got all the work done we needed to get done,” Taylor said. “I really feel good. I like where we’re at from a health standpoint, I like where we’re at from an install standpoint. Our key guys understand where we’re trying to get and what our intent is, so I feel really good as a football team where we’re at right now. So, now we get the bonus week to get a head start on Cleveland and next week really get after it.”

Here are three takeaways from the finale:

1. Starters and key backups preserved

The Bengals rested all their starters and key backups at spots they could afford to sit players, but they didn’t come out of Saturday’s finale unscathed.

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton and safety Daijahn Anthony exited with injuries in the second quarter and didn’t return. Burton’s spot is likely secure and the only reason he probably played was because he missed the second preseason game due to an undisclosed injury, but Anthony didn’t play well this preseason and wasn’t doing anything to improve his status Saturday before the injury. He’s still in the mix as long as Cincinnati keeps four safeties.

Taylor said Burton was dealing with a knee issue and Anthony with a hamstring injury, but it’s unclear how serious those are or if that could impact roster decisions.

Cincinnati even gave Jake Browning a break, something that might not have happened if he hadn’t bounced back from a poor showing in the opener with a strong performance in the second preseason game.

Rookie Shemar Stewart, who will play a significant role in the pass rush, did not play, despite questions about his need for more reps after missing all of the offseason workout program because of a contract dispute.

2. Roster decisions swayed

The coaches will base most of the roster decisions off what they saw throughout training camp and preseason, but there were probably a few players that missed out on an opportunity to either secure a spot or change minds.

Third-string quarterback Desmond Ridder struggled in his last chance to show he could help on the practice squad or be a useful backup on another team. Two of his eight drives ended up netting negative yardage, and he finished with just 75 yards on 8-of-20 passing with one interception for a touchdown and no passing touchdowns. He didn’t have a great camp, either, but Ridder hopes he showed enough to stick around because he still believes he can be a starter in the NFL.

“I’ve got to clean some things up, but at the end of the day, I know what my capabilities are, what I’m capable of and at the end of the day, you’ve just got to go out and execute,” Ridder said. “Of course, I hope I’m here after Tuesday. That means I got a job, that means we’re working to be better, but at the end of the day, that’s not my decision. I did what I did and put what I put on film, so they’ve got to go and evaluate that and make a decision.”

Howard Cross, fighting for the last defensive tackle spot, got some big opportunities with the first-team defense in practices and looked pretty good but didn’t necessarily do a lot over the last two preseason games. His performance Saturday was up and down with an interception that he then fumbled away on the return.

3. A few bright spots

There’s not much to take out of the preseason finale considering it’s a game between backups, but a few players still managed to stand out.

Shaka Heyward might have increased his chances of making the team. He finished with three tackles to cap off a strong preseason. He was disappointed to not make the 53-man roster coming out of camp last year after spending all of 2023 on the practice squad and returning there for most of 2024; however, Heyward played in six games, forcing a fumble in one, and built on that this preseason.

“Just the way last season kind of ended, or the way it began, really,” Heyward said of what motivated him to really work hard for consistency this camp. “I began on the practice squad, end of the year, having the fumble on punt, doing some good things on special teams, doing some things on defense when I got my chance, and I just wanted to continue to continue to build on that.”

“No matter which way it goes, it’s just going to keep propelling me to go forward,” he added. “Either way, it’s going to motivate me to go farther or go harder to get where I want in this league.”

The Bengals also seem to have made a decision to keep wide receiver Mitch Tinsley, who was on Washington’s practice squad last year. He didn’t play at all in the finale and Taylor said “he had a great training camp; there’s nothing else I needed to see.”

Another stat of note: Evan McPherson got through preseason with a perfect showing on PATs and field goals, including nailing two over 50 yards. He didn’t have any field goal attempts Saturday, but he said he was pleased with his preseason, and it was important to rebuild confidence after a poor 2024 season that ultimately ended early due to injury.