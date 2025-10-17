Analysis: 3 takeaways from Cincinnati’s bounce back victory over the Steelers

New quarterback Joe Flacco led the team to its first win since Week 2, ending a four-game losing streak in his second start since he was acquired from the Cleveland Browns just 10 days prior. However, it was Evan McPherson’s clutch 36-yard field goal with seven seconds left that made the difference after Pittsburgh regained a lead with 2:21 remaining.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Flacco to the rescue

A banner hung in the upper deck of Paycor Stadium reading “Joe Calm 16 to the rescue,” and that proved to be the case Thursday.

The Bengals made the change from Jake Browning in Week 6, hoping that Flacco could provide a spark, and they started to see it in Sunday’s loss at Green Bay. In that game, the offense crossed into Packers territory on each of the final five drives, getting points on three of them, and Cincinnati found a rhythm in the second quarter Thursday and kept it going.

Pittsburgh had taken a 10-0 lead while the Bengals offense punted their first two drives, but Chase Brown’s 27-yard burst on the first play of the third series pushed them across midfield and that got them rolling. Chase capped the 10-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown reception, and Cincinnati scored points on six consecutive possessions to rally and build a 30-24 lead before a punt gave the Steelers offense a chance to regain the advantage with a big touchdown.

Flacco remained poised – or calm as he was described by offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher on Monday – and led the Bengals on the game-winning drive. Chase had a key 18-yard catch to cross into Steelers territory, and Tee Higgins had a 27-yard grab to get inside the 10 before sliding to help kill down the clock.

“He brings a different level of experience, poise, attitude and just plays at a high level,” Brown said of Flacco.

2. A much-needed win

After four straight losses since Joe Burrow’s turf toe surgery, Cincinnati needed a win to stop the downward spiral.

The Bengals are still below .500 at 3-4, but they are 2-0 in the AFC North and now right behind the Steelers (4-2), who had a chance to really separate themselves from the rest of the pack with a different result Thursday.

“If you win your division, you’re automatically in the playoffs,” said McPherson, who is back to his clutch ways with his eighth game-winning field goal of his five-year career. “We’re 2-0 in this division. That’s what our main focus is, to win the division. We just want to keep trending upwards. Our main focus is to build off this and come back stronger next week and put a good game together.”

Perhaps most importantly, an offense that had struggled all season – even when Burrow was on the field for the first six quarters of competition – finally looked like what Chase and Tee Higgins had envisioned when they signed big contracts in March.

Chase and Higgins combined for 257 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 22 catches, Brown topped 100 yards rushing for the first time this season, and the offensive line played its best game as well. Chase finished with 161 yards and one touchdown on a franchise-record 16 catches (surpassing his own record of 15) and 23 targets, and Higgins would have topped 100 yards receiving had it not been for his timely slide.

“This was the plan,” Chase said. “It feels good. This is exactly what we’ve been preaching about all the time, it’s exactly why teams go grab DBs to stop us, and this is how we breathe as a receiving corps, and today was the day.”

3. Defense still finding its way

Jordan Battle and D.J. Turner had interceptions on back-to-back drives to help the Bengals rally from a 10-0 deficit, but otherwise, the Cincinnati defense left much to be desired. It just happened those turnovers were a key difference.

“To be able to make plays like that and get the ball back to the offense, it was a great play,” Battle said of his third pick of the season. “It was very important getting two picks in the second quarter. Obviously, it gives our offense a chance to take a lead and (the second) gave them a chance to double-dip because we had the ball to start the second half, too.”

Those two plays were the highlights. According to Next Gen Stats, the Bengals had 15 missed tackles for 115 yards, and the Steelers finished with 147 yards on the ground, while Aaron Rodgers completed 67.6 of his passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns.

Pittsburgh never should have had an opportunity to regain a lead based on how Cincinnati’s offense was playing, but the Bengals left Pat Freiermuth wide open for a 68-yard touchdown reception to put the Steelers up 31-30 with 2:21 remaining. Had the offense not been able to respond, it would have been a disappointing way to lose the game.

The pass rush also remains a concern. Cincinnati was playing without Trey Hendrickson, and it was noticeable how much he was missed when Rodgers scrambled for 8.6 seconds (per Next Gen Stats) before finding Jonnu Smith for the first touchdown of the game. Rodgers was not sacked at all Thursday.

Cam Taylor-Britt was a surprise inactive, healthy scratch by coach’s decision. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the decision was a chance to give other defensive backs opportunities.