Alter’s Hart wins national coach of the year award

She was chosen by the NFHS Coaches Association Advisory Committee in collaboration with its member associations.

Hart coached teams have won five state championships in eight title game appearances, 10 regional titles, 17 district titles, 11 Greater Catholic League championships and more than 550 games at Alter. The Knights are 11-6 overall and 6-3 in the GCL Co-ed this season, and currently rank first in the OHSAA MaxPreps RPI for postseason seeding of Division IV teams in the Southwest District.

The award is given for coaches exemplifying outstanding character leadership and advocacy for their sports, according to the NFHS.