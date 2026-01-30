Alter’s Hart wins national coach of the year award

Kettering Alter’s Christina Hart was named the National Girls Basketball Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) for the 2024-25 calendar year.
Hart, who also has been the athletic director at Alter for more than 20 years, is in her 39th year as a head coach. She has spent 32 years at Alter and another seven at the College of Wooster.
She was chosen by the NFHS Coaches Association Advisory Committee in collaboration with its member associations.
Hart coached teams have won five state championships in eight title game appearances, 10 regional titles, 17 district titles, 11 Greater Catholic League championships and more than 550 games at Alter. The Knights are 11-6 overall and 6-3 in the GCL Co-ed this season, and currently rank first in the OHSAA MaxPreps RPI for postseason seeding of Division IV teams in the Southwest District.
The award is given for coaches exemplifying outstanding character leadership and advocacy for their sports, according to the NFHS.
About the Author