Alter senior named D-IV player of year by Ohio coaches

RJ Greer averaged 18.1 points as a asenior
RJ Greer Alter-Thurgood Marshall boys basketball district semifinal in Xenia Feb. 26, 2025.

Credit: Marcus Hartman

Credit: Marcus Hartman

The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association named Alter High School senior RJ Greer the Division IV player of the year on Wednesday.

It’s the latest honor for Greer, who was one of six finalists for the Ohio Mr. Basketball award and was named the Athlete of the Year in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division.

Davidson recruit Devin Brown, of Olentangy Orange, was named the D-I Player of the Year. The other award winners were: Akron recruit Tai Perkins, of Westerville North (D-II); Jaiden Arnold, of Aiken (D-III); Ohio State recruit Dorian Jones, of Richmond Heights (D-V); Tucker Howell, of Monroe Central (D-VI); and Quinn Kwasniak, of Cornerstone Christian (D-VII).

Greer, a 6-foot-3 guard, ranked second in the GCL with 18.1 points per game as a senior after averaging 16.0 points as a junior. He tied for fourth in assists (2.7). He shot 38.5% (55 of 143) from 3-point range.

Greer announced March 26 he would reopen his recruitment after a coaching change at N.C. State.

