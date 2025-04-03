Alter senior named D-IV player of year by Ohio coaches

Davidson recruit Devin Brown, of Olentangy Orange, was named the D-I Player of the Year. The other award winners were: Akron recruit Tai Perkins, of Westerville North (D-II); Jaiden Arnold, of Aiken (D-III); Ohio State recruit Dorian Jones, of Richmond Heights (D-V); Tucker Howell, of Monroe Central (D-VI); and Quinn Kwasniak, of Cornerstone Christian (D-VII).

Greer, a 6-foot-3 guard, ranked second in the GCL with 18.1 points per game as a senior after averaging 16.0 points as a junior. He tied for fourth in assists (2.7). He shot 38.5% (55 of 143) from 3-point range.

Greer announced March 26 he would reopen his recruitment after a coaching change at N.C. State.