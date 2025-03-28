Alter senior decommits from Wright State

Brady Conner, a 6-foot-6 senior guard at Alter High School, reopened his recruitment Thursday more than seven months after committing to the Wright State Raiders.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to decommit from Wright State,” Conner wrote on Instagram. “I believe it is in my best interest to explore other options that align with my goals and values. I want to thank Wright State and the coaching staff for their time and consideration, and I appreciate the support of my family, friends, coaches, and mentors during this decision. I am excited to move forward and find the right fit for my future.”