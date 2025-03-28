Alter senior decommits from Wright State

Brady Conner, a 6-foot-6 senior guard at Alter High School, reopened his recruitment Thursday more than seven months after committing to the Wright State Raiders.
“After careful consideration, I have decided to decommit from Wright State,” Conner wrote on Instagram. “I believe it is in my best interest to explore other options that align with my goals and values. I want to thank Wright State and the coaching staff for their time and consideration, and I appreciate the support of my family, friends, coaches, and mentors during this decision. I am excited to move forward and find the right fit for my future.”
Along with losing Conner, Wright State has seen six players enter the transfer portal this month. Conner was one of four players Wright State signed in November. The list also includes Michael Cooper and PJ Douglas, of Jeffersonville, Ind. and Kellen Pickett, of Fort Wayne, Ind.
Conner ranked second in scoring at Alter (10.9 points per game) and first in assists (5.0).
Conner’s teammate and fellow senior RJ Greer also reopened his recruitment Wednesday after a coaching change at North Carolina State.
As a junior Conner averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season and helped lead the Knights to the Division II state championship at UD Arena.
