Alter grad and former Jets player Nick Mangold dies after kidney disease

He also was an Ohio State Buckeye.
Nick Mangold, the starting center on the Jets offensive line, blocks for the Jets. Mangold graduated from Alter High School and played for Ohio State.

Credit: Staff photo by Ron Alvey

Credit: Staff photo by Ron Alvey

Sports
1 minute ago
Nick Mangold, a 2002 Alter High School graduate who played for the Ohio State Buckeyes and spent 11 seasons in the NFL as a center with the New York Jets, has died.

Mangold, 41, had kidney disease. The Jets said he died Saturday night.

Mangold announced on social media earlier this month he was in need of a kidney transplant.

“This isn’t an easy message to share,” Mangold wrote, “but I want to be open about what’s been happening with me and my health.

FILE - Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold poses for photographers on the green carpet ahead of an event unveiling the team's new NFL football uniforms, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in New York. The Jets will induct former cornerback Darrelle Revis, center Nick Mangold and left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson into the team's Ring of Honor during separate halftime ceremonies this season. The team announced Thursday, June 2, 2022, that Mangold will be the first honored with a ceremony during the Jets' game against Cincinnati on Sept. 25. Ferguson's induction will be Oct. 30 against New England, and Revis' will be Nov. 27 against Chicago.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Credit: Julio Cortez

icon to expand image

Credit: Julio Cortez

“In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease. After a rough summer, I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time.

“Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities.”

Mangold, was inducted into Ohio State’s hall of fame in 2023. He was a freshman when Ohio State won a national championship in 2002. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Jets. He retired in 2018.

At the time of his post, Mangold thanked his family in his social media post for being his “rock every step of the way.”

“This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me,” he wrote. “While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I’ll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon.”

Sports Reporter David Jablonski contributed to this report.

