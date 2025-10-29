Age is just a number: Experience still winning in the NFL

Flacco outdueled 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers in a 33–31 home win over rival Pittsburgh Steelers, marking only the third time in NFL history that two starting quarterbacks age 40 or older have faced off. The only other duels between 40-somethings came in 2020, when Tom Brady and Drew Brees met as NFC South rivals.

“It’s great for all the old guys,” Rodgers told reporters earlier this week, according to an article on Yahoo Sports. “When I watch other sports, maybe it’s because I’m the older guy, but I tend to pull for the older guys to win championships. I’ve known Joe for a long time. He’s been great coming to my charity event, he’s been a great ambassador for the league, and it’s fun that we’re both still playing.”

Flacco laughed about it, too. “Yeah, it’s one thing you guys can’t talk about this week — me being older, at least,” he told CBS Sports before Thursday’s game. “I’ve been in a locker room my whole life, so age isn’t something that I think about. I just view myself as one of those 20-something-year-olds.”

But on that day, Flacco looked every bit the seasoned veteran who’s been in big moments before. He completed more than 65% of his passes for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, leading Cincinnati back from a double-digit deficit in the second half.

According to r/bengals stat trackers, it was the first game in NFL history where both quarterbacks, each over 40, completed at least 65% of their passes, threw three or more touchdowns, had passer ratings above 100, tossed a 25-plus-yard touchdown, and erased a double-digit deficit.

When the clock hit zero, cameras caught a moment of mutual respect between the two veterans. Flacco smiled, extended his hand, and told Rodgers with a grin:

“I think this is the first time I got you.”

He wasn’t wrong. Despite both entering the league in 2008, Rodgers had won every prior head-to-head matchup. Thursday marked Flacco’s first victory over the future Hall of Famer, a sweet moment nearly two decades in the making.

Rodgers, the NFL’s oldest active player, will turn 42 before the end of the season, according to an article in The New York Times. Flacco, three months shy of 41, isn’t far behind — and their combined 81 years made for one of the league’s most unique quarterback showdowns in years.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.