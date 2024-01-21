5-star Alabama QB recruit transferring to Ohio State

NEWS: Former Alabama quarterback Julian Sayin told ESPN on Sunday that he’s transferring to Ohio State. Sayin is ESPN’s top quarterback recruit in the 2024 class and No. 3 overall player. He’ll enroll soon at OSU and compete in spring practice. pic.twitter.com/Cbl6Au46mF — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 21, 2024

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Sayin was the No. 1-ranked quarterback and No. 5 prospect overall in the class of 2024 per 247Sports Composite rankings.

His coach at Carlsbad High School in California told 247Sports that Alabama coach Nick Saban’s retirement led to Sayin reconsidering Ohio State, which finished second for him during the recruiting process.

“He loved (head coach) Ryan Day and the offense and how quarterback friendly he is,” Thadd McNeal told 247sports. “Ohio State has done a great job developing quarterbacks there.”

He said the youngster also likes Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline and incoming offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who was the offensive coordinator at Alabama when Sayin’s recruitment began two years ago.

“O’Brien actually offered Julian when he was at ‘Bama,” MacNeal said. “He loved him and he built a good relationship with him before he moved on. He has been on our campus here and he’s someone Julian knows and is excited to learn from. He has that NFL background and Julian really clicked well with him from a football standpoint.”

Ohio State already signed another five-star prospect from the 2024 class, Air Noland of Fairburn, Ga., and has senior Will Howard coming in as a transfer from Kansas State.

They join a room that still includes sophomore Devin Brown and redshirt freshman Lincoln Kienholz after last year’s starter, Kyle McCord, transferred to Syracuse in December.

On Friday night, Ohio State also got a commitment from Alabama safety Caleb Downs to transfer to Columbus.

Downs was the Crimson Tide’s top tackler last season as a true freshman.