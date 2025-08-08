ANALYSIS: 3 takeaways from the Cincinnati Bengals preseason-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Cincinnati’s offense was already expected to be good, so here are three other takeaways from Thursday’s game:

1. Defense still jelling

The first- and second-team defense had a lot of ups-and-downs, but it’s clear the Bengals are still jelling on that side of the ball.

Cincinnati’s starters got off to a slow start to their two series, allowing three plays of 12 yards or more on the Eagles’ first possession, a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by a “tush push” touchdown for backup quarterback Tanner McKee on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

The Bengals were missing cornerbacks Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt, defensive tackle B.J. Hill and defensive end Trey Hendrickson, but for the most part, their backups are expected to play significant roles this season.

Philadelphia then opened its second drive with a pair of plays for 15 yards or more before stalling out and settling for a Jake Elliott 44-yard field goal to cut the Bengals’ lead to 14-10. The Eagles took control once Burrow and company exited, and although Cincinnati’s defense made some splash plays, the Bengals found themselves in a 24-14 hole going into halftime.

Shemar Stewart, who came in late in the second series at edge, was one that stood out, making a tackle for loss and a notable third-down pressure that forced a bad throw and near interception.

2. Protection looked good

Burrow had plenty of time in the pocket for most of his two drives, and that’s a credit to the offensive line, which included newcomers Lucas Patrick at right guard and rookie Dylan Fairchild at left guard.

The few times Burrow was pressured, he easily evaded the defender.

Perhaps the most encouraging part of that was the performance of Fairchild. He had an especially impressive block on a pitch to Chase Brown for a nice gain in the second series and earned high praise from Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin, who was interviewed on the broadcast during the second quarter.

Tobin said, when speaking about Fairchild, the starting left guard job was “his to lose.” Cordell Volson has been the second-team left guard throughout training camp, and it’s been clear Fairchild has an edge in the competition.

Fairchild, listed at 6-foot-5, 318 pounds, was the Bengals’ third-round draft pick. He played three seasons at Georgia, including being part of back-to-back national championships as a reserve his first two years before he moved into a starting role as a junior.

3. Few bright spots on special teams

Special teams will determine some of the final roster spots, and Gary Brightwell turned some heads on kick returns – a job very much up for grabs.

Brightwell showed some burst on a 71-yard return that unfortunately was negated by a Cam Grandy holding penalty. But he was still the best on the night. He finished with 93 yards on three returns for an average of 31.0 and a long of 35 among the ones that counted.

Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Williams also got cracks at it. Burton had two returns for 42 yards, and Williams had one 30-yarder.

Outside of Brightwell and kicker Evan McPherson, it wasn’t a great night for the special teams units between penalties and missed assignments or tackles. The Bengals gave up a 46-yard punt return, a Maema Njongmeta penalty negated a punt return by Williams, and an unnecessary roughness penalty on a nullified Elliott 23-yard field goal set Philadelphia up for a touchdown instead.

McPherson was perfect for the night, making field goals of 51 and 36 yards in the second half with William Wagner serving as the long snapper and making all three PATs, including two with first-half long snapper Cal Adomitis.

NEXT GAME

Who: Cincinnati at Washington

When: 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 18

TV: ESPN

Radio: 104.7-FM