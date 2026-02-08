2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 8

The 2026 Winter Olympics, featuring 16 sports with 116 medal events, will take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 22 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Preliminary events will begin on Feb. 4, the opening ceremony will be Feb. 6 and the closing ceremony will be Feb. 22.
Here’s how to follow along as Team USA chases gold and glory:
Olympic Events Feb. 8
1 a.m. – Primetime in Milan (re-air), NBC
1 a.m. – Women’s Skiathlon (re-air), USA
2 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Free Dance (re-air), USA
3 a.m. – Snowboarding, Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifying, USA
4:55 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, USA
5:30 a.m. – Women’s Downhill Alpine Skiing, USA
6:45 a.m. – Men’s Skiathlon, USA
7 a.m. – Men’s Skiathlon, NBC
7:30 a.m. – Snowboarding, Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Finals, NBC
7:30 a.m. – Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final (re-air), USA
8:30 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Estonia, USA
8:45 a.m. – Skiing, 4x6km Mixed Relay, NBC
9:20 a.m. – Women’s Downhill Alpine Skiing, NBC
10 a.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s 5000M, NBC
10:30 a.m. – Snowboarding, Men’s and Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Finals (re-air), USA
11 a.m. – Men’s Single Luge, Run 3, USA
11:45 a.m. – Winter Olympics Coverage, NBC
11:50 a.m. – Men’s Skiathlon (re-air), USA
12:30 p.m. – Men’s Single Luge Final Run, USA
1:30 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Pairs Free, USA
2:45 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Women’s Free, USA
3:55 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Men’s Free, USA
5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC
5 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Estonia, CNBC
5 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, Czechia vs. Finland, USA
5:30 p.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s 5000M (re-air), USA
6:30 p.m. – Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying, USA
7 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Sweden, CNBC
8:30 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, France vs. Sweden, USA
9 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, Italy vs. Great Britain, CNBC
10:30 p.m. – Men’s Singles Luge, Runs 3-4 (re-air), USA
10:45 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC
11:15 p.m. – Men’s Skiathlon (re-air), USA
Olympic Events Feb. 9
12:15 a.m. – Skiing, 4x6km Mixed Relay (re-air), USA
12:35 a.m. – Olympic Late Night, NBC
1:30 a.m. – Figure skating, Pairs, Women’s, Men’s Free (re-air), USA
2 a.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC
3:15 a.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC
4:30 a.m. – Alpine Skiing, Men’s Team Combined Downhill, USA
5:45 a.m. – Alpine Skiing, Women’s Downhill (re-air), USA
6:30 a.m. – Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final, USA
8 a.m. – Alpine Skiing, Men’s Team Combined Slalom, USA
9 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Italy, USA
11 a.m. – Women’s Singles Luge, Run 1, USA
11:30 a.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 1000M, USA
Noon – Mixed Doubles Curling Semifinal, USA
Noon – Speed Skating, Women’s 1000M, NBC
12:30 p.m. – Women’s Singles Luge Run 2, USA
12:45 p.m. – Alpine Skiing, Men’s Team Combined Downhill & Slalom, NBC
1:20 p.m. – Figure Skating, Rhythm Dance, USA
1:30 p.m. – Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final, NBC
2:40 p.m. – Figure Skating, Rhythm Dance, NBC
2:40 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, US vs. Switzerland, USA
5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC
5 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling Semifinal, CNBC
5 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, Canada vs. Czechia, USA
5:30 p.m. – Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill, USA
6:30 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling Semifinal, CNBC
6:45 p.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 1000M (re-air), USA
8 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC
8 p.m. – Women’s Single Luge Runs 1-2 (re-air), USA
8:45 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling Semifinal (re-air)
10:15 p.m. – Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill (re-air), USA
11 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, Switzerland vs. USA (re-air), USA
11:35 p.m. – Olympic Late Night, NBC
TV and Streaming Options
Select Olympic events and features will be televised on NBC, CNBC and the USA Network.
Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The service will stream every sport and event and will feature full-event replays, originals, clips and more.
Additional coverage is available on the official Olympic Games App, the NBC App, the NBC Sports App and nbcolympics.com.
For a full TV and streaming Winter Olympic schedule visit nbcolympics.com/schedule.