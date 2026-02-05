2026 Winter Olympics TV guide: What to watch on Feb. 5

8 a.m. – Intro to Milan Cortina, USA

8:35 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Switzerland, USA

10:40 a.m. – Women’s Hockey, US vs. Czechia, USA

1 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, Canada vs. Italy, USA

1:30 p.m. – Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying, USA

3:45 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, Finland vs. Canada, USA

5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC

5 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Norway, CNBC

5:30 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, US vs. Czechia (re-air), USA

6:30 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Switzerland (re-air), CNBC

8 p.m. – Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, NBC

9 p.m. – Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, NBC

11 p.m. – Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, NBC

Olympic Events Feb. 6

4 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Rhythm Dance, USA

5:35 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Pairs Short, USA

7:35 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Women’s Short, USA

8:55 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Czechia, USA

10:30 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Czechia (re-air), USA

Noon – Figure Skating, Team Rhythm Dance, NBC

12:30 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Pairs Short, NBC

12:30 p.m. – Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying (re-air), USA

1 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Women’s Short, NBC

1:40 p.m. – 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, NBC

8 p.m. – 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Feature, NBC

TV and Streaming Options

Select Olympic events and features will be televised on NBC, CNBC and the USA Network.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The service will stream every sport and event and will feature full-event replays, originals, clips and more.

Additional coverage is available on the official Olympic Games App, the NBC App, the NBC Sports App and nbcolympics.com.

For a full TV and streaming Winter Olympic schedule visit nbcolympics.com/schedule.