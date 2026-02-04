2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 4

Events on Wednesday will be streaming only on Peacock.

5:30 a.m. – Men’s Downhill Alpine Skiing training

Noon – Top Olympic Highlights

1 p.m. – Curling (Canada vs. Czechia, Estonia vs. Switzerland, Great Britian vs. Norway, Sweden vs. South Korea)

5 p.m. – Top Olympic Highlights

Looking Ahead

Thursday, Feb. 5: USA Network will air an Intro to Milan Cortina program at 8 a.m. and NBC will televise Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics at 8 p.m. Team USA will compete in its first event, mixed doubles curling, at 4:05 a.m. The US women’s hockey team will begin its gold medal defense in a Group A game with Czechia aired at 10:40 a.m. on USA Network. Men’s Snowboard Big Air qualifying will air on USA Network at 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6: The Opening Ceremony will be televised live on NBC at 2 p.m. with a feature broadcast at 8 p.m. NBC’s general coverage will start at noon. USA Network will have three Figure Skating events, Rhythm Dance at 4 a.m., Team Pairs Short at 5:35 a.m. and Team Women’s Short at 7:35 a.m. US Mixed Doubles Curling will face Czechia in round-robin play at 8:55 a.m.

TV and Streaming Options

Select Olympic events and features will be televised on NBC, CNBC and the USA Network.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The service will stream every sport and event and will feature full-event replays, originals, clips and more.

Additional coverage is available on the official Olympic Games App, the NBC App, the NBC Sports App and nbcolympics.com.

For a full TV and streaming Winter Olympic schedule visit nbcolympics.com/schedule.