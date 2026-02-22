2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 22

1 a.m. – Primetime in Milan (re-air), NBC

1 a.m. – Two-Woman Bobsled (re-air), USA

1:30 a.m. – Figure Skating, Exhibition Gala (re-air), USA

4 a.m. – Cross Country, Women’s 50km Mass Start Classic, USA

6:35 a.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, USA

7 a.m. – Women’s Curling Gold Final, Switzerland vs. Sweden, NBC

7 a.m. – Women’s Curling Gold Final, Switzerland vs. Sweden, USA

7:15 a.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, NBC

7:45 a.m. – Hockey Preview, NBC

8 a.m. – Cross Country, Women’s 50km Mass Start Classic (re-air), USA

8:10 a.m. – Men’s Hockey Gold Final, US vs. Canada, NBC

11 a.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, NBC

11:45 a.m. – Women’s 50km Mass Start Classic, NBC

1:30 p.m. – Women’s Curling Gold Final, Switzerland vs. Sweden, (re-air), USA

2:30 p.m. – 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, NBC

4:30 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Gold Final, US vs. Canada (re-air), USA

5 p.m. – Best of Milan Cortina, NBC

9 p.m. – 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, NBC

TV and Streaming Options

Select Olympic events and features will be televised on NBC, CNBC and the USA Network.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The service will stream every sport and event and will feature full-event replays, originals, clips and more.

Additional coverage is available on the official Olympic Games App, the NBC App, the NBC Sports App and nbcolympics.com.

For a full TV and streaming Winter Olympic schedule visit nbcolympics.com/schedule.