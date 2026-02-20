2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 20

The 2026 Winter Olympics, featuring 16 sports with 116 medal events, will take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 22 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Preliminary events will begin on Feb. 4, the opening ceremony will be Feb. 6 and the closing ceremony will be Feb. 22. Here’s how to follow along as Team USA chases gold and glory.
Olympic Events Feb. 20
Midnight – Women’s Hockey Gold Final, US vs. Canada (re-air), USA
2 a.m. – Women’s Free Skate (re-air), USA
4 a.m. – Women’s Ski Cross Qualifying, USA
4:30 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials Qualifying, USA
6 a.m. – Women’s Ski Cross Finals, USA
7:30 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials Finals, USA
8:45 a.m. – Women’s Curling Semifinal, US vs. Switzerland, USA
10:45 a.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 1500m, USA
11:50 a.m. – Men’s Hockey Semifinal, Canada vs. Finland, USA
Noon – Two-Woman Bobsled, NBC
12:15 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials Final, NBC
1 p.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 1500m, NBC
1 p.m. – Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying, USA
1:30 p.m. – Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final, NBC
1:30 p.m. – Biathlon, Men’s 15km Mass Start (re-air), USA
2:15 p.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 1500m & Men’s Relay Finals, USA
3:10 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Semifinal, USA vs. Slovakia, NBC
4:15 p.m. – Two-Woman Bobsled, USA
5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC
5:30 p.m. – Hockey Postgame, USA
6 p.m. – Men’s Curling Bronze Final, USA
8 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC
8 p.m. – Biathlon, Men’s 15km Mass Start (re-air), USA
8:45 p.m. – Women’s Curling Semifinal, US vs. Switzerland (re-air), USA
11:35 p.m. – Olympic Late Night, NBC
11:45 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Semifinal, US vs. Slovakia (re-air), USA
Olympic Events Feb. 21
1 a.m. – Primetime in Milan (re-air), NBC
2 a.m. – Men’s Curling Bronze Final (re-air), USA
4 a.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, USA
4:45 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Mixed Team Aerials Final, USA
6:10 a.m. – Cross Country, Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic, USA
7:30 a.m. – Ski Mountaineering, Mixed Team Relay, USA
8:15 a.m. – Biathlon, Women’s 12.5km Mass Start, USA
9 a.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s & Women’s Mass Start, USA
10 a.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s & Women’s Mass Start, NBC
10:20 a.m. – Women’s Curling Bronze Final, USA
11:30 a.m. – Cross Country, Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic, NBC
11:45 a.m. – Men’s Ski Cross Finals, USA
12:15 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Mixed Team Aerials Final (re-air), USA
12:45 p.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, USA
1 p.m. – Two-Woman Bobsled, NBC
1 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC
1:05 p.m. – Men’s Curling Golf Final, CNBC
1:30 p.m. – Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final, NBC
1:30 p.m. – Biathlon, Women’s 12.5km Mass Start (re-air), USA
2:40 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Bronze Final, USA
2:55 p.m. – Figure Skating, Exhibition Gala, NBC
3:15 p.m. – Two-Woman Bobsled, NBC
3:50 p.m. – Figure Skating, Exhibition Gala, NBC
4 p.m. – Women’s Curling Bronze Final, CNBC
4:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Mixed Team Aerials Final, NBC
5 p.m. – Cross Country, Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic (re-air), USA
5:15 p.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, NBC
7 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Bronze Final (re-air), CNBC
8 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC
8 p.m. – Ski Mountaineering, Mixed Team Relay (re-air), USA
8:45 p.m. – Four-Man Bobsled (re-air), USA
9:30 p.m. – Men’s Ski Cross Finals (re-air), USA
10 p.m. – Biathlon, Women’s 12.5km Mass Start (re-air), USA
11 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Bronze Final (re-air), USA
11:30 p.m. – Olympic Late Night, NBC
TV and Streaming Options
Select Olympic events and features will be televised on NBC, CNBC and the USA Network.
Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The service will stream every sport and event and will feature full-event replays, originals, clips and more.
Additional coverage is available on the official Olympic Games App, the NBC App, the NBC Sports App and nbcolympics.com.
For a full TV and streaming Winter Olympic schedule visit nbcolympics.com/schedule.