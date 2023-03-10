13th-seeded Buckeyes top Iowa, win again in Big Ten tourney

Brice Sensabaugh added 16 points, Justice Sueing 14 and Sean McNeil 13 for the Buckeyes (15-18), who will play fourth-seeded Michigan State in Friday’s quarterfinals. Ohio State beat the 12-seed, Wisconsin, in the first round.

Filip Rebraca scored 20 points, Kris Murray 17 and Tony Perkins 16 for the Hawkeyes (19-13).