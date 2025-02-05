Local real estate: Champaign Co. home for sale is on property with more than 9 wooded acres

There is a floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace with wood mantel and raised hearth. Windows on two walls overlook the elevated deck.

The kitchen is open to the living room. It has tile flooring, white wood cabinets with quartz countertops, a tile backsplash and pendant lighting over the bar area. Stainless appliances include a dishwasher, range, microwave and refrigerator.

There are two bedrooms on the main level with neutral carpeting. There is also a half bath with tile flooring and a pedestal sink, a full bathroom with tile flooring and tub shower combination and a main level utility room.

The main entry is two story with recessed lighting and tile flooring and connects to the carpeted staircase. There is a decorative chandelier at the top of the steps and recessed lighting.

The primary bedroom suite takes over the entire second level has neutral carpeting, vaulted ceiling and a decorative chandelier as well as recessed lighting. There is a built-in entertainment center with cabinets.

The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, two pedestal sinks and a walk-in shower with glass doors. There are two wall-hung medicine cabinets and two walk in closets with neutral carpeting. Wainscotting is halfway up the walls.

The upper level has a wrap-around covered deck.

The home also has an unfinished walk-out basement and a whole house generator.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $869,900

More info: Jeremy Hankins. Bell Hankins Realty Group LLC, 937-935-2450, Jeremy@bellhankins.com