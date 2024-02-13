Local real estate: Updated German Twp. farmhouse on 1 acre

The front entry has hardwood flooring and steps into the living room, which has newer neutral carpeting covering the original hardwood floors. This room has a ceiling fan and a wood-burning fireplace with wood and brick surrounding it and a wood mantel. The fireplace has a tile hearth.

Open to the living room is the dining area, with decorative chandelier, hardwood flooring and a sliding glass door leading to the rear deck and yard. This room is open to the kitchen with updated stainless appliances, including a French door refrigerator, dishwasher and gas range. There are granite counters and a glass tile backsplash. There is also a pantry cabinet and recessed lighting. The kitchen has tile covering the original hardwood flooring, and there is also a planning desk/coffee bar.

There is a half bath on the first level with an updated vanity and hardwood flooring as well as wainscoting halfway up the walls.

A wood staircase with a carpet runner is off the living room and leads up to the second level and three bedrooms. The bedrooms have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The largest bedroom has a ceiling fan, and the two additional bedrooms have ceiling lights. There is a full bathroom on this level with hardwood flooring, a double linen closet and tub-shower combination. There is also an updated vanity.

There is a full unfinished basement with concrete floor and laundry area.

A wood deck with railings is in the backyard off the dining room. Steps lead down from the deck to the backyard, which is surrounded by a wood privacy fence and chain-link fence on two sides. There is also a yard building with double doors.

Facts:

3435 Troy Road Springfield, OH 45504

Three bedrooms, 1½ bathrooms

1,456 square feet

1-acre lot

Price: $270,000

Directions: Troy Road past Johnson Road on West Side of the Road.

Highlights: Original hardwood flooring throughout (some covered by carpet or tile), living room with fireplace, dining room and open, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, updated bathroom on second level, full unfinished basement with concrete floors, fenced-in backyard, concrete pad in front, new cistern and water filtration system (2023)

For more details:

Jaimi Leasure

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-269-3782

Jaimi.Leasure@ColdwellBanker.com