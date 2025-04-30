Local real estate: German Twp. 2-story home for sale in Pinewood Estates has swimming pool

This custom 2-story home was originally built in 2005 and sits on an acre lot in the Northwestern School District. It is at 4661 Rosswood Lane in German Twp. in the Pinewood Estates subdivision.
The brick and vinyl home has a full covered front porch, and two car attached side entry garage. A concrete driveway leads to the garage and there is a concrete walkway connecting it to the front porch, which has railings and pillars. The front door is covered by a storm door and has dual sidelights and a decorative glass window.
Inside the foyer has tile flooring, a guest closet and a decorative chandelier. To the left is the formal living room with neutral carpeting, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. To the right is a home office with neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan.
An opening in the living room leads to the eat-in kitchen. It has tile flooring and recessed lighting and two ceiling light fixtures – one in the dining area and the other over the island. The dining area has a sliding glass door leading to the rear patio. The kitchen has wood cabinets, solid surface countertops and stainless appliances including a dishwasher, range, microwave and French door refrigerator. The island has room for bar seating.
There is also a pantry and a door leading to the garage. There is a half bathroom on the first level with tile flooring, and a wood vanity.
Carpeted steps off the entry lead to the second level and three bedrooms, including the primary suite. The primary bedroom has neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double wood vanity and a walk-in shower and separate bathtub with jets. It also has recessed lighting and a carpeted walk-in closet.
There are two additional bedrooms, both with neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. One has a walk-in closet and the other has a double-sized closet. There is also a laundry room on the second floor with cabinets, a utility sink, tile flooring and recessed lighting.
In the back of the home is a composite deck that is partially covered. There is a built in 24’ above ground pool, a firepit and stamped concrete patio. The yard is fully fenced and there is a 16’x24’ shed.
Updates include plumbing fixtures, door hardware, lighting and exterior back sliding door, HVAC and hot water heater (2022), blinds and pool heater (2024). There is also a full, unfinished basement.
MORE DETAILS
Price: $489,900
More info: David Stevens, RE/MAX Victory + Affiliates, 937-469-4798, david@davidstevensgroup.com
About the Author