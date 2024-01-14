Custom details abound in 2-story Springfield home

This colonial-style, custom-built, two-story home, originally built in 1995, sits on a wooded lot in the Country Grove subdivision. It is in the Clark Shawnee Local School District.
A long driveway winds through trees to the side-entry, oversized two-car garage with opener. A concrete walkway connects the driveway to the front of the brick home, which features a full covered wraparound porch with wood railing.
The wood front door has an oval inset decorative window and is surrounded by two sidelights. It opens into the foyer, which has tile flooring and a coat closet. There are solid wood six-panel doors throughout the interior.
To the left of the entry is the formal living room with hardwood flooring. This room has wide crown molding, a wood-burning fireplace with a brick hearth and wood mantel and is connected to the formal dining room through French doors.
The dining room also has wide wood crown molding, a decorative chandelier and a bay window with a window seat. This room also has chair rail molding and has a doorway to the kitchen.
The kitchen has wood flooring, ceiling beams, cherry cabinetry with slide-out shelves and spice and trash cabinets. The refrigerator has a matching cherry wood front. Other appliances include a double-wall oven, electric cooktop, microwave and dishwasher. There are also pantry cabinets and an appliance garage. A kitchen island with solid surface counters has room for barstools. The remainder of the kitchen also has solid surface counters. There is also a breakfast area with a decorative chandelier; and this is open to the attached sunroom, which has cathedral ceilings and wall-to-ceiling windows. This room has carpet and an exterior door leading to the backyard and a ceiling fan.
Open to the kitchen is the family room with the second wood-burning fireplace, surrounded by brick and with a brick hearth. It has a colonial-style wood mantel. This room also has hardwood flooring, ceiling beams and a ceiling fan. There is also recessed lighting near the fireplace, and there is a half bath on the first level as well.
Wood stairs off the entry lead to the second floor and four large bedrooms. The primary suite has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, tray ceiling and the third wood-burning fireplace with brick hearth and wood mantel and surround. There is recessed lighting over the fireplace. The ensuite bath closes off with French doors and has tile flooring, a double vanity, a garden tub with jets and a walk-in tiled shower with glass doors.
The three additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. One has an attached bonus/sitting room, and another has crown molding. There is a full bath off the hallway with tile flooring, double vanities and a water closet with a walk-in shower with glass doors. There is also a 10′ x 8′ laundry room with built-in cabinets, wood flooring and a ceiling fan on the second level.
A finished basement can be accessed by carpeted stairs from the kitchen. This room has an electric fireplace, wood paneling, neutral carpeting and two ceiling fans.
The heavily wooded backyard has a concrete patio with a wood gazebo. The patio extends around the sunroom. The rear yard has a wood picket fence on one side and a board fence on the back of the lot. There is a shed and an additional outbuilding.
Facts:
1355 Saybrook Lane, Springfield, OH 45505
Four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms
2,904 square feet
2.47-acre lot
Open House: Jan. 14 2 – 4 p.m.
Price: $595,000
Directions: State Route 40 to South Bird Road to right on Saybrook Lane (Country Grove)
Highlights: Custom finishes including crown molding, solid hardwood flooring and six panel doors, formal living and dining room, family room and sunroom, three wood-burning fireplaces, custom cherry cabinetry in kitchen with extras, sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows, primary suite with ensuite bath, laundry room on second level, finished basement with rec room, outbuilding and garden shed, heavily wooded fenced lot.
For more details:
Linda Knox
Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger
937-605-8333
