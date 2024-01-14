Custom details abound in 2-story Springfield home

The wood front door has an oval inset decorative window and is surrounded by two sidelights. It opens into the foyer, which has tile flooring and a coat closet. There are solid wood six-panel doors throughout the interior.

To the left of the entry is the formal living room with hardwood flooring. This room has wide crown molding, a wood-burning fireplace with a brick hearth and wood mantel and is connected to the formal dining room through French doors.

The dining room also has wide wood crown molding, a decorative chandelier and a bay window with a window seat. This room also has chair rail molding and has a doorway to the kitchen.

The kitchen has wood flooring, ceiling beams, cherry cabinetry with slide-out shelves and spice and trash cabinets. The refrigerator has a matching cherry wood front. Other appliances include a double-wall oven, electric cooktop, microwave and dishwasher. There are also pantry cabinets and an appliance garage. A kitchen island with solid surface counters has room for barstools. The remainder of the kitchen also has solid surface counters. There is also a breakfast area with a decorative chandelier; and this is open to the attached sunroom, which has cathedral ceilings and wall-to-ceiling windows. This room has carpet and an exterior door leading to the backyard and a ceiling fan.

Open to the kitchen is the family room with the second wood-burning fireplace, surrounded by brick and with a brick hearth. It has a colonial-style wood mantel. This room also has hardwood flooring, ceiling beams and a ceiling fan. There is also recessed lighting near the fireplace, and there is a half bath on the first level as well.

Wood stairs off the entry lead to the second floor and four large bedrooms. The primary suite has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, tray ceiling and the third wood-burning fireplace with brick hearth and wood mantel and surround. There is recessed lighting over the fireplace. The ensuite bath closes off with French doors and has tile flooring, a double vanity, a garden tub with jets and a walk-in tiled shower with glass doors.

The three additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. One has an attached bonus/sitting room, and another has crown molding. There is a full bath off the hallway with tile flooring, double vanities and a water closet with a walk-in shower with glass doors. There is also a 10′ x 8′ laundry room with built-in cabinets, wood flooring and a ceiling fan on the second level.

A finished basement can be accessed by carpeted stairs from the kitchen. This room has an electric fireplace, wood paneling, neutral carpeting and two ceiling fans.

The heavily wooded backyard has a concrete patio with a wood gazebo. The patio extends around the sunroom. The rear yard has a wood picket fence on one side and a board fence on the back of the lot. There is a shed and an additional outbuilding.

Facts:

1355 Saybrook Lane, Springfield, OH 45505

Four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms

2,904 square feet

2.47-acre lot

Open House: Jan. 14 2 – 4 p.m.

Price: $595,000

Directions: State Route 40 to South Bird Road to right on Saybrook Lane (Country Grove)

Highlights: Custom finishes including crown molding, solid hardwood flooring and six panel doors, formal living and dining room, family room and sunroom, three wood-burning fireplaces, custom cherry cabinetry in kitchen with extras, sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows, primary suite with ensuite bath, laundry room on second level, finished basement with rec room, outbuilding and garden shed, heavily wooded fenced lot.

For more details:

Linda Knox

Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger

937-605-8333

Knox@knoxsite.com