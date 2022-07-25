BreakingNews
Procession from Dayton to Springfield today honors fallen Clark County deputy
Local law enforcement agencies wait outside the Dayton Safety building Monday, July 25, 2022 to pay respects for fallen Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

A procession is taking place this afternoon from downtown Dayton to Springfield to honor a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in Clark County.

Clark County sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates was shot Sunday after responding to reports of gunfire inside a mobile home in Harmony Twp. Yates was pronounced dead from his injuries at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Clark County deputy Matthew Yates.

Clark County deputy Matthew Yates.

Clark County deputy Matthew Yates.

The procession will bring the deputy back to Clark County and is expected to reach downtown Springfield between 3 and 3:30 p.m.

A memorial has been placed near the fountains at Springfield City Hall Plaza on East Main Street to allow Clark County residents to honor Deputy Yates.

