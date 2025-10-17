PHOTOS: 'No Kings' protests held across U.S. to demonstrate against Trump administration

US Protests Seattle
APTOPIX US Protests Los Angeles
US Protests Los Angeles
US Protests Los Angeles
APTOPIX US Protests Portland
US Protests Colorado
US Protests Colorado
US Protests San Francisco
US Protests Wyoming
US Protests Wyoming
US Protests Wyoming
US Protests Wyoming
US Protests Wyoming
US Protests Wyoming
US Protests Los Angeles
US Protests Seattle
US Protests Seattle
US Protests Pennsylvania
US Protests Las Vegas
US Protests St. Louis
US No Kings Protest Washington
US Protests Los Angeles
US Protests Los Angeles
APTOPIX US Protests Texas
US Protests Portland
US Protests Portland
US Protests Portland
US Protests Portland
US Protests Pittsburgh
US Protests Seattle
US Protests Seattle
US Protests Seattle
US Protests California
US Protests Seattle
US Protests Las Vegas
US Protests Las Vegas
US Protests Las Vegas
US Protests Seattle
APTOPIX US No Kings Protest Washington
US Protests Las Vegas
US Protests Denver
US Protests New York
ODDN 102025 no kings
ODDN 102025 no kings
ODDN 102025 no kings
ODDN 102025 no kings
US Protests New York
US Protests New York
US Protests Las Vegas
US Protests Las Vegas
US Protests Seattle
People dressed as Pussy Riot march down the streets of Manhattan during a No Kings Day protest on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025z. (Adam Gray/The New York Times)
US Protests Las Vegas
US Protests Las Vegas
US Protests Las Vegas
US Protests Seattle
US Protests Seattle
US Protests California
US Protests Seattle
US Protests Seattle
US Protests Pittsburgh
US Protests Pittsburgh
APTOPIX US Protests Vermont
US Protests Portland
US Protests Portland
US Protests Portland
US Protests Portland
APTOPIX US Protests Texas
US Protests Los Angeles
US Protests San Francisco
US No Kings Protest Washington
US Protests New Mexico
APTOPIX US No Kings Protest Washington
US Protests Seattle
US Protests Los Angeles
US Protests Los Angeles
US Protests Wyoming
US Protests Wyoming
US Protests Wyoming
US Protests Wyoming
US Protests Wyoming
US Protests San Francisco
US Protests Colorado
APTOPIX US Protests Colorado
APTOPIX US Protests Portland
APTOPIX US Protests Nebraska
1 / 86
People are signing a giant Constitution as they take part in a "No Kings" protest Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)