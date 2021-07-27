Plummer plans to run for Ohio House speaker

As speaker, Plummer said his priorities would focus on providing Ohioans with good schools, good jobs and safe neighborhoods. He also said he would work to eliminate the state income tax while providing more assistance to people with mental health and substance abuse issues.

A Plummer speakership also would raise the profile of the Dayton region, he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for the Miami Valley to become the Speaker of the House, Plummer said. “We have our governor from the Miami Valley and with a speaker of the House from the Miami Valley, we can compete with the other big cities that get most of the resources.”

State Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, along with other Plummer supporters, are hosting a hog roast and bourbon tasting on Wednesday billed as a fundraiser for Plummer’s speakership candidacy, according to an event flyer.

Lipps said he’s getting behind Plummer early in hopes the Ohio House is “back on normal footing” in what could be the 62nd District representative’s last term.

“The house has had a very tumultuous time with our leadership,” he said. “I would like to run for my senior term, but I would like to have stable, honest, dependable leadership, someone that ethically and morally would not be challenged.”

Other fundraiser hosts named on the flyer include Mark and Kathy Gordon, Hollis and Verona Shifflett, Donald “Gus” Edwards, and George and Joanne Karras. Cost of the event in Waynesville is $100 per person or $150 a couple.

Plummer joined the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in 1988 and worked his way up the ranks to chief deputy. He was named sheriff in 2008 when Dave Vore resigned. Plummer was later elected to the position he kept until resigning at the end of 2018 after voted into his Ohio House seat.

Plummer’s district covers northeast Dayton, Butler Twp., Englewood, Huber Heights, Phillipsburg, Union, Vandalia, Verona, Wayne Twp. and portions of Clayton, Clay Twp., Harrison Twp. and Riverside.

Due to term limits, Ohio House Speaker Robert Cupp, R-Lima, will have to step down at the end of the current session.