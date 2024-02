The ‘Dinosaurs in Motion’ exhibit at the National Museum of U.S. Air Force includes 14 interactive dinosaur sculptures. The display is to educate people on the long-lost inhabitants of planet Earth. Guests will be able to see metal skeletons of Triceratops, Ankylosaurus, Tyrannosaurus and more. These dinosaurs are also interactive, as guests can make them move and bite using remote controls. The exhibit runs from Feb. 17-May 13. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF