Hamilton Hometown Heroes: Here’s how to find banner locations

Hamilton City Council member Timothy Naab, a member of the Hometown Heroes Banner Committee, said he’s been getting calls asking for banners for their loved ones or themselves to be installed this year, but “all our banners are installed now for the classes of 2023 and 2024.”

Applications will be accepted for next year’s class from this Veterans Day until the end of February.

“We have just over 360 banners throughout our city,” Naab said, “and we’re already trending over 100 for the class of 2025.”

The Hometown Hero Banner program is a collaborative effort between the city of Hamilton, the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, the Hamilton Community Foundation, and the Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame, and locations of the banners can be found on the city, chamber and community foundation’s websites.

Banners, which are on display in the city from Memorial Day to Veterans Day, feature a photo of the current or former Hamilton resident, when he or she served (or is still serving), their rank, and the branch of the military they served.

“It is important to honor those who have given back to our community and nation through military service,” said John Guidugli, president and CEO of the Hamilton Community Foundation. “The Hometown Heroes Program celebrates these individuals and their families by displaying banners throughout our city, reminding us all of their dedication and sacrifice.”

Explore Click here for the 2024 Hamilton Hometown Heroes banner locations

The foundation also provides additional support through gift facilitation for the banner program, and donations can be made to the fund created to honor those Hamilton military heroes. This helps offset the cost and can provide scholarships to those unable to afford

“We would like to send our sincerest thank you to those who sent in their loved ones,” said Naab, a U.S. Army Vietnam combat veteran with the 101st Airborne. “It is our honor to salute Hamilton’s hometown heroes.”