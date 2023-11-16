Zwirner, Travis Lee



age 27, of Northridge, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023. Trav was born in Dayton on October 18, 1996. He was preceded in death by his sister, Stevie Erwin; grandmother, Viola Davidson; and uncle Darryl Erwin. Trav is survived by his father, Steve Erwin; mother, Nicole Zwirner; sisters, Breanne Zwirner and Alicia Erwin; step-brother, Caleb Hostetter; God sister, Amanda Peters; grandmother, Linda Zwirner; nieces and nephews, Uriah, Kamielle, Kevin Ali, Kevin James, Haley, Conner, Anna and Ella; and many other relatives and friends. Trav was a generous good kid. He loved his family and friends, playing sports and gambling. Trav was an avid Bengals fan. He was a very beautiful soul. Trav will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 9:30-10:30am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. The service will follow at 10:30am. Trav will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery. To send a message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



