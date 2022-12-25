ZUIDEMA, Cinda



12/21/1956 - 12/20/2022



Cinda Zuidema, 65, of Batesville, Indiana, (formerly of Franklin, and Monroe, Ohio), passed away peacefully in her home in the early morning of Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Cinda was born December 21, 1956, at Middletown Hospital; she was the daughter of Marianne Perry (Lacey) and John Martin. She spent her childhood in Trenton and is a graduate of Edgewood High School. Cinda spent a large portion of her adult life in Franklin, Ohio, before moving to Batesville, Indiana, to be with family. Cinda lived a full and happy life in spite of her many health struggles. She enjoyed traveling, bird watching, gardening, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. Cinda was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, and she will be missed by many.



Cinda is survived by her daughters Amy Zuidema and Kari (Dan) Kinsey; five grandchildren: Harper, Caleb, Lucas, Abigail, and Benjamin; her sisters: Wendi (Ronnie) Taylor and Jill (John) Hannahs; as well as her many nieces, nephews, and great -nieces and nephews. Cinda is preceded in death by her father, John Martin; her mother, Marianne Perry, and her brother, Greg Martin.



A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, December 28th at Eastview Baptist Church in Franklin, Ohio. A visitation hour will begin at 9:30 am followed by a service officiated by Rev. Dwaine Tilford at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Cincinnati Zoo as animals were one of Cinda's favorite things, and she enjoyed the zoo immensely.

