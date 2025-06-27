Zoz, Richard W. "Rick"



Richard W. Zoz, a cherished husband, father, and grandfather, will be celebrated for his remarkable life and the love he shared with those around him. Born on February 27, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Rick lived a full and vibrant 74 years before his passing on June 22, 2025.



Rick was a loving husband to his beloved wife of 51 years, Gail (nee Thinnes) Zoz. He was a proud father to Zachary (Shannon) Zoz and the late Molly Zoz, and a doting grandfather to Taylor, Madison, and the late Morgyn Zoz. He was the son of the late Richard and Frieda (nee Kipp) Zoz, and he will be lovingly remembered by his sister Terri (Tim) Franz, brother Ronald (Annie) Zoz, and the late Kathy (Jim) Grey. Rick was also a devoted brother-in-law to Linda (late Rog) Braunwart, William (Terri) Thinnes, and Robert (Cheri) Thinnes, as well as a thoughtful son-in-law to the late William and Marie (nee Naegele) Thinnes.



A passionate golfer, Rick found joy in spending time on the course and taking pride in maintaining his beautiful yard. He looked forward to the annual trips to Bright Leaf, but above all, his greatest joy came from his family, especially his beloved granddaughters.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate Rick's life with visitation at Sacred Heart Church, located at 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, on Monday, June 30, from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Stephen T. Badin High School Athletics - Girls Golf Team, 571 New London Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013.



Rick's legacy of love and devotion will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com.



