Zoz, Molly Elizabeth



Molly Elizabeth Zoz, beloved daughter of Gail (nee Thinnes) and Richard Zoz. Devoted sister of Zachary (Shannon) Zoz. Dear aunt of Taylor, Madison and the late Morgyn Zoz. Loving niece of Linda (late Rog) Braunwart, Bill (Terri) Thinnes, Bob (Cheri) Thinnes, late Kathy (Jim) Grey, Terri (Tim) Franz and Ron (Annie) Zoz. Girlfriend of Chad Zimmerman. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her devoted companion Ruger. Molly passed away suddenly after an extended illness on Sunday, May 14, 2023, age 38. Visitation at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd.(Fairfield), on Thursday (May 18) from 9:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd. Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com

