ZISKIN, Edwin M.



(12-10-1932 to 12-22-2021)



Ed was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Molly and Abe Ziskin on Dec. 10, 1932, and spent the first 5 years of his life in



Dayton where he went to



Longfellow School for Kindergarten. The family then moved to Piqua, where Molly opened her own dress shop and Abe worked for Val Decker Meat Packing Co. where he carried sides of beef to restaurants in Dayton, a trip he made daily. Ed went to Piqua grade and High school where he graduated in 1950. He briefly attended The Ohio State University, but when he returned to Piqua in 1953 to work along side his



father, he was drafted into the Army. After boot camp, Ed was sent overseas to Eniwetok, a mile long atoll in the



Marshall Islands. His uniform of the day was khaki shorts,



Hawaiian shirts and flip flops. His R&R was Hawaii, almost 3 thousand miles away. His year there was quite eventful as the Government was conducting secret thermonuclear tests near the Eniwetok atoll. In all, Ed witnessed 13 tests in the year he was there!! But what he talked about most was seeing sharks feeding on garbage, looking at huge clams and eels and suddenly being stranded in deep, shark infested water when the tide changed. He laughed about cookouts on the beach with steaks he had ordered as a supply sergeant. After his



discharge from the Army, Ed once again tried higher education at Ohio State. Golfing and enjoying time with his new friends interfered with his studies and once again Ed returned to Piqua for work. He had many sales jobs, including selling radio time and Windlight signs. But then, 2 friends, Charlie Schommer and Bernie Malcolm offered Ed a chance to be in business for himself and that was the beginning of Colonial stone in Piqua in the Armco quarry. Beautiful limestone was blasted out, cut into building size pieces with a diamond cut saw and sold for use in walls and homes. His stone was used at Houston Woods Park and Burr Oak State Park. While at Ohio state ED met Patsy. They married in 1957 and have 3 children. Jan, Sam and Linda. Trips to the quarry always meant the



family dog would go swimming in the pond. It also meant a visit to see Abe and Mollie. Ed loved golf, his golfing buddies, jazz and old movies. He had a passion for classic clothes, shoes and hats, which included steaming and cleaning in the old fashioned way. He loved his golden retriever Jake. He enjoyed eating out at his favorite places and was known to travel for food. We'd go to Cincinnati to the Maisonette, and the Blue Gibbon for fired rice. Columbus to the Top for lobster tails, and a martini with no vermouth also to Columbus to Massie's for pizza and the Clairmont for onion soup and banana cream pie. Shapiro's in Indianapolis for corned beef and Greenville for Maid rites. He ordered rye bread from Davis Bakery in Cleveland, which was delivered by UPS. One time we made the rounds looking for ribs, found Burbank's in Cincinnati and when they closed we went to Tipp City to Hickory River BBQ. Yes, he was a Foodie. Of course we went to Jungle Jims too. He liked cars, but not flying. He had an inner GPS sense of



direction. He had a sort of Don Rickles sense of humor with a very distinctive voice. The family would like co thank the staff on Emma 4 at Maria Joseph Nursing Home and especially the kind people at Bella Care Hospice who attended to Ed. Ed is survived by his wife Patsy, children, Jan Ziskin, Sam (Meredith) Ziskin, Linda (Mike) Krehnbrink, grandchildren, Max and Jack Ziskin, Josh (Olivia), Marni, Will, Sam and Kali Krehnbrink.



Interment will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 2:00 PM at Dayton National Cemetery. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

