Zinkhon, William E.



WILLIAM E. ZINKHON, 80, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Saturday morning, January 6, 2024. Bill was born in Springfield on September 19, 1943, the son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Dorothy (McFarland) Zinkhon. He retired as a machinist from Robbins & Myers following 33 years of dedicated service. Bill was a member of the Union Club, was life-long Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed playing softball and golf. He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Billy) Houser, Jeff (Jane) Zinkhon, Darrell (Carolyn) Zinkhon, Joe Zinkhon, and Doug (Roxanne) Zinkhon; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tony) Cornell, Ashley Thornton, Chris (Gretchen) Zinkhon, Derek (Lauren) Zinkhon, Damien (Courtney) Zinkhon, Tiffany Zinkhon, Brittany Cobb-Zinkhon, Brandi Zinkhon, Darian (Andrew) Dillow, Kailyn Zinkhon, and Dylan Zinkhon; and thirteen great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Charles (Brenda) Zinkhon and Jack (Barbara) Zinkhon; numerous nieces and nephews; and his many friends at the Wayside Tavern and Hop Bar. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary (Horton) Zinkhon; brothers, Robert (Shirley) Zinkhon and Edward (Ginny) Zinkhon; and sister, Shirley (Dick) Horton. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, January 18, 2024 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Bill's funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 19, 2024 with Pastor Vicki Case presiding. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





