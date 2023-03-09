Zimmerman, Neil Winans



ZIMMERMAN, Neil Winans, passed to be with his daughter, wife, and our Lord at Miami Valley South Hospital on March 6th, 2023. Born in Piqua in 1945, he married his high school sweetheart, Callie Comolli, and they both attended Miami University of Ohio. Neil earned his Masters of Fine Arts degree from Miami while teaching at Trotwood schools. They then moved with their newborn son, Joshua, to Oakwood, where they had their second child, Polly. Teaching at Oakwood High School he led one of the most consistently superior high school choral music programs in the country for 20 years before retiring in 1995. A gifted musician, educator, and champion rose grower, he had a passion for life that will be dearly missed. Survived by his son, Joshua, and his brother, Craig. A gathering of family and friends 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45429, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jamie Vanoy officiating. Burial Forest Hills Cemetery, Piqua. Please no flowers. Instead, send donations in his name to the Society for Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals, Dayton chapter. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

