ZIMMERMAN, Harold P.



Harold P. Zimmerman, age 79, of Fairborn, passed away June 28, 2021. He was born April 7, 1942, in Barberton, Ohio, the son of the late Paul and Johanna (Bauer) Zimmerman. Harold was a member of Kings Fraternity at Otterbein, CANA Church, and Fairborn United Methodist Church. He was an avid



photographer and videographer and enjoyed astronomy and working with computers. The majority of his working career was as a computer contractor at Wright-Patterson AFB. He holds a bachelor's degree from Otterbein College and a



master's degree from Wright State University. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn. Harold is survived by his wife, Jean; two daughters, Lisa (Ken) Lare, Lynn (Rick) Fuchs; four grandchildren, Laurie (Greg)



Miller, Kaitlyn Lare (David Willmeth),, Bobby Fuchs, Joey Fuchs; sister, Lois (Al) Hicks; brother-in-law, Ken Byers; as well as extended family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday July 15, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Rick Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon



until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairborn UMC – or- Fairborn FISH.

