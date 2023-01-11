ZIMMERMAN, Edna Kay



Age 75, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at her residence. She was born July 9, 1947, in Norton, Virginia, but lived in Ohio most of her life. She was the Senior Bar Maid at Eagles Aerie 528 for 26 years, and retired in March 2022. She loved spending time with her family. Kay was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and was a Past President for several years. Preceding her in death were her father, Joe Wills; her mother and step-father, Virginia and Troy Buchanan; her husband, Garry Wilson; and the father of her children, Donald Manning. She is survived by three children, Donnie Manning (Lisa), Troy Allan Manning, and Tammy Manning (Barry Neal); eight grandchildren, Samantha Manning (Chad Cook), Kala Miller (Jordan), Sean Vernon, Taylor Williams (Kyle), Corey Manning (Sarah), Alexis Manning, Shelby Manning and Cristian Turner; six great-grandchildren, Remi, Kayde, Jazz, Elaina, Wesley, and Garrett; three brothers, Dennis Wills (Carol), Roger Wills (Cindy), and Eddie Buchanan (Chris); one sister, Debbie Trousdale (Dennis); niece, Jenna Buchanan (fiance Nathan); four nephews, Denny Wills (Kristine), Michael Buchanan (Rudi), Brian Wills, and Cody Troy Buchanan; four great-nieces, Gracie, Gabby, Rylynne, and Oaklynne; great-nephew, Preston; and many friends from the Eagles. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

