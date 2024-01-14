Zimmer, Kenneth E. "Oldtimer"



Kenneth E. Zimmer "Oldtimer", age 88 of Zanesfield, OH, passed away January 6, 2024. He was born December 20, 1935 in Dayton, OH to the late Clarence and Regina (Stammen) Zimmer. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Sue O. Zimmer; his sons, Mark and Michael Zimmer. He is survived by his daughter, Tammie Wilson; granddaughters, Katherine (Cory Cooper) Zimmer and Grace Wilson; great-grandson, Grayson Cooper; siblings, George (Pat) Zimmer and Rita Shade; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Kenneth was a founding member of the DAHA Traveling Hockey Club. He also coached for many years the Dayton Metro Police Softball Team. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church (316 East Patterson, Bellefontaine, OH 43311) on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8:00 am. To share a memory of Kenneth or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



