ZENZINGER, Elaine

Elaine Zenzinger, 84, of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by herfamily.She was born October 17, 1936, in Middletown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ernest G. and Louise (Rice) Schlup. OnJuly 2, 1960, she married Robert "Bob" Zenzinger, whosurvives. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.Elaine was a 1954 graduate of Middletown High School and a graduate of the Jewish Hospital School of Nursing, Cincinnati, OH. Elaine previously worked as the industrial nurse at the former Sorg Paper Company and Wren Paper Company. She worked as a nurse for several dermatologists while residing in Flossmoor, IL, before moving to Williamsport and then Lewisburg.She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Lewisburg.Elaine was an avid tennis player and a former West Branch Tennis Club champion. She was a talented piano player. Elaine enjoyed planning parties and entertaining at her home. She loved spending time on Grand Cayman Island and was amember of St. Ignatius, George Town, Grand Cayman Island.Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Theodore Zenzinger, of Arvada, CO, Anne Strollo, and her husband Jon, of Nicktown, PA, and Robyn Zenzinger and her companion, Tony Crisanti, of Lewisburg; a sister, MargaretAlbrecht, of Waukesha, WI; and five grandchildren, Olivia and Soren Zenzinger and Benjamin, Elizabeth and Emily Strollo.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant brother, Ronald Schlup.Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Sacred Heart Church, 814 St. Louis St., Lewisburg, with her pastor, Father Matthew Larlick, officiating.Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in the Lewisburg Cemetery.